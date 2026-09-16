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EV & Sustainability

TUAL names Tharsus as manufacturing partner

The partnership will see Tharsus optimise production of TUAL’s PowerUp Charger, the company’s battery-buffered DC fast charger.

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TUAL, the commercial vehicle electric charging solutions company, has appointed Tharsus as its manufacturing partner to reinforce its focus on high-value clean technology.

The partnership will see Tharsus optimise production of TUAL’s PowerUp Charger, the company’s battery-buffered DC fast charger.

The announcement follows TUAL securing Made in Britain status for the business and its PowerUp Charger.

Working with TUAL’s design and engineering teams, Tharsus aims to ensure the transition from proof of concept and field trials to full production.

Tharsus said it has delivered complex projects involving lithium-ion battery packs, intelligent control systems and high-reliability power electronics for leading technology and mobility partners.

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Its work includes advanced energy systems for autonomous and electric mobility platforms, industrial power modules, and connected robotics, where precise electrical performance, safety and reliability are mission-critical.

Phil Clarke, founder and CEO at TUAL, said: “Delivering on our uptime and performance targets requires a manufacturing partner with exceptional technical capability and operational discipline. Tharsus brings exactly that.

“They understand the importance of building quality into every stage of the process and have the experience to support our move from pilot to scalable production.

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“It was very clear to us that this was the right partnership to secure from the outset.

“PowerUp has been developed to solve a very real infrastructure problem for commercial fleets, but it also represents the kind of advanced clean technology Britain should be building, scaling and exporting.

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“Achieving Made in Britain status is an important marker of that ambition.

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“It reflects the strength of the UK’s manufacturing base, and the role that British engineering can play in delivering practical, dependable infrastructure for the electric transition.”

Brian Palmer, founder of Tharsus, added: “We’re proud to partner with TUAL in realising their much-needed EV technology and bringing world-class British engineering to markets across Europe.

“As a UK manufacturer, we were completely behind TUAL’s drive to secure their Made in Britain status.

“Tharsus is proudly British, with a global outlook, and we’re excited to continue supporting TUAL on their upwards trajectory.”

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Through its partnership with Tharsus and its Made in Britain status, TUAL said it is positioning the PowerUp Charger as both a practical solution to grid-constrained fleet charging and a showcase for the UK’s advanced manufacturing capability.

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