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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tual-names-tharsus-as-manufacturing-partner/

TUAL, the commercial vehicle electric charging solutions company, has appointed Tharsus as its manufacturing partner to reinforce its focus on high-value clean technology.

The partnership will see Tharsus optimise production of TUAL’s PowerUp Charger, the company’s battery-buffered DC fast charger.

The announcement follows TUAL securing Made in Britain status for the business and its PowerUp Charger.

Working with TUAL’s design and engineering teams, Tharsus aims to ensure the transition from proof of concept and field trials to full production.

Tharsus said it has delivered complex projects involving lithium-ion battery packs, intelligent control systems and high-reliability power electronics for leading technology and mobility partners.

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Its work includes advanced energy systems for autonomous and electric mobility platforms, industrial power modules, and connected robotics, where precise electrical performance, safety and reliability are mission-critical.

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Phil Clarke, founder and CEO at TUAL, said: “Delivering on our uptime and performance targets requires a manufacturing partner with exceptional technical capability and operational discipline. Tharsus brings exactly that.

“They understand the importance of building quality into every stage of the process and have the experience to support our move from pilot to scalable production.