Tusker takes over Lloyds Banking Group’s 4,000-vehicle salary sacrifice scheme

Lloyds Banking Group has moved its 4,000-vehicle salary sacrifice scheme to Tusker, positioning the company as its specialist provider for employee car benefits.

Ryan Fowler

26 August 2025

Volvo c40 tusker reg

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the appointment of Tusker as its new provider for car salary sacrifice schemes, replacing Lex Autolease.

The move is part of the Group’s strategy to position Tusker as its specialist in salary sacrifice vehicles, while Lex Autolease will focus on company cars, light commercial vehicles and personal leasing.

The Group’s existing salary sacrifice scheme, which covers around 4,000 vehicles, will now be managed by Tusker.

Employees will be able to choose an electric vehicle through the scheme and pay a fixed monthly amount before tax and National Insurance, reducing costs for both staff and the employer.

The scheme includes full insurance and maintenance, as well as enhanced lifestyle protections allowing colleagues to retain access to their car if their circumstances change, such as during maternity leave or long-term sick leave.

These benefits will also be extended to existing scheme members with Lex Autolease vehicles.

Colin Tozer, head of policy and propositions for employees at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Car salary sacrifice schemes are a hugely valuable employee benefit, offering an affordable way to get the keys to a fully insured and maintained car.

“It is also an effective way to support the transition to more sustainable transport, as electric vehicles have a lower benefit-in-kind tax rate compared to petrol or diesel cars.

“It’s a win-win for the business and for our colleagues, enhancing the comprehensive perks we provide to our people in return for the fantastic work they do to support customers.

“With Tusker now positioned as the Group’s leading provider of car salary sacrifice schemes, we’re excited to be working together as we continue to strengthen the benefits of working at Lloyds Banking Group.”

Kit Wisdom, managing director at Tusker, said: “We are delighted that our Lloyds Banking Group colleagues will be able to experience firsthand the service we offer.

“This announcement further solidifies Tusker’s position as the UK’s largest and most experienced car salary sacrifice scheme provider.

“Since joining the Group in 2023, our fleet has nearly tripled in size, now standing at over 70,000 vehicles.

“We’re excited to continue to lead the market, helping thousands of people access brand new, fully insured and maintained cars.”

This story was first published on our sister site Workplace Journal.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
