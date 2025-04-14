TV presenter Paul Cowland joins Envoy Tyres as brand ambassador

Automotive expert and TV presenter Paul Cowland (pictured) has been named as the first brand ambassador for new market entrant Envoy Tyres.

With over three decades of industry experience, Cowland will help the brand establish its presence in the UK tyre market while educating motorists about the importance of tyre safety and maintenance for business vehicles.

Envoy Tyres is preparing to launch a range of products aimed at the value sector, including the Aterna passenger car tyre with enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced road noise – features particularly relevant for high-mileage fleet users.

The brand’s Motiva UHP performance tyre and Tordera H/T SUV offering are also set to appeal to the growing corporate SUV and executive car market.

Cowland said: “I’m really looking forward to spreading the word about Envoy and also showing consumers why they should be putting tyres and tyre safety higher up their ‘to do’ list.

“Tyres often get overlooked in our busy everyday schedules, but it’s one of the most essential components of your vehicle.

“Checking your tyres regularly to ensure they are fresh, legal and correctly inflated should be as essential as putting on your seatbelt.”

Cowland added: “For a lot of us, we just want a tyre that’s easy and suits our everyday driving needs, which is exactly what Envoy Tyres is all about – championing everyday motorists looking for value and helping them to get the most from their cars without overcomplicating things.

“The brand has launched some great core products, and I am looking forward to making some great content with the team that gets people talking about their tyres more.”

The partnership aims to help fleet managers and business motorists understand the importance of selecting appropriate tyres for their vehicles.

Peter Cross, CEO of Envoy Tyres, said: “We’re thrilled to finally bring Envoy Tyres to market. Envoy will offer the value tyre sector an innovative product with modern tread patterns and high levels of quality, whilst driving a better deal for motorists.

“The partnership between Envoy and Paul goes hand in hand, his extensive automotive experience is invaluable, and it’s something we know will resonate well with our customers.

“Paul’s wealth of knowledge will help further establish ourselves within the sector, whilst also demonstrating to consumers why Envoy is the right choice for them.”