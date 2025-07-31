Two-fifths of drivers fail to identify cruise control warning signals, warns Warrantywise

A survey conducted by Warrantywise has found that two-fifths of drivers do not understand basic cruise control warning lights.

The discovery raised concerns about the real-world impact of increasingly complex car technology and self-driving Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

From alerts for lane assist to adaptive cruise control, 41% admitted they do not recognise or understand a single warning light from a suite of basic cruise control-related warnings.

Now that cars can steer, brake and park themselves, drivers are left struggling with what should be a key source of communication from their car: the dashboard.

Antony Diggins, managing director at Warrantywise, said: “Modern vehicles are more connected and capable than ever – but that complexity isn’t always matched by driver knowledge or confidence.

“Dashboard alerts are designed to keep us safe, but they’re only effective if drivers know what they mean – and act on them.

“Technology is a brilliant thing when it works, but even something as simple as not recognising a warning light can cause drivers to delay action.

“Vehicles may be getting smarter, but we believe peace of mind should still be simple.

“Our mission at Warrantywise is to give drivers confidence – not just in their cars, but in knowing they have the right support when something unexpected goes wrong.”

The findings reflected a broader concern across the industry about tech overload, where increasingly complex digital systems create barriers rather than benefits.

One study by J.D Power found that 61% of drivers do not regularly use their vehicle’s advanced features, and nearly a quarter have turned off driver assist functions entirely, citing confusion or distraction as the main reason.

The high level of complexity in new vehicles can make small issues difficult and expensive to diagnose, especially when drivers are not confident in what their car is trying to indicate.

The risk is that if drivers do not recognise a warning light, it may mean they wait too long to take action, potentially turning a minor issue into a major fault.