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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

Two-fifths of UK van drivers consider their vehicle a ‘quiet space’, Peugeot finds

34% describe it as their 'work office' and 29% use it to escape workplace stress.

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Just over two-fifths of UK van drivers regard their work vehicle as a place to escape the pressures of the working day, according to research from Peugeot UK.

The study found that 43% of drivers who use a van for work consider it their ‘quiet space’, while 34% describe it as their ‘work office’ and 29% use it to escape workplace stress.

One in five (20%) even regard their van as a second home, with drivers spending an average of 17 hours per week in their vehicles. One in 10 (10%) spend between 21 and 25 hours a week in their work vans.

The research also found that 48% of van drivers spend their lunch breaks in their vehicles, compared with 28% of office workers who eat at their desks.

More than half (55%) of van drivers said they eat lunch alone, with 51% typically bringing a packed lunch, 21% opting for a supermarket meal deal and 15% choosing fast food.

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On average, drivers ate lunch in their vans four days a week, with 48% choosing to park at a work site, 35% at a supermarket car park and 32% at a service station or rest area.

Almost a third (31%) prefer a scenic location or local beauty spot.

During lunch breaks, 64% listen to the radio, 55% scroll through social media and 37% call friends or family.

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Meanwhile, 36% catch up on the news and 28% use the time for work emails and administration.

The research highlighted the importance of comfort and technology in commercial vehicles, with air conditioning identified as a priority by 62% of respondents, followed by storage space (52%), adjustable seats (48%) and smartphone connectivity (47%).

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Van drivers also reported using their vehicles outside working hours, with 63% using them for shopping, 49% for visiting friends and family, 29% for sports and holidays and 26% for the school run.

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Steve Wass, managing director at Peugeot UK, said: “The work van is so much more than a means of getting from job to job. It’s an office, and crucially somewhere for van drivers to take a well-earned break.

“For 30 years, the PARNTER has been a reliable, versatile and comfortable solution in the compact van segment, and remains a firm favourite with UK van drivers to this day.

“With its generous standard equipment and unique i-Cockpit interior, it’s the perfect place for van drivers to spend time, whether at work or leisure.”

The findings coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Peugeot Partner, which was first launched in 1996 and is now in its third generation.

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