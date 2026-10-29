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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/two-fifths-of-uk-van-drivers-consider-their-vehicle-a-quiet-space-peugeot-finds/

Just over two-fifths of UK van drivers regard their work vehicle as a place to escape the pressures of the working day, according to research from Peugeot UK.

The study found that 43% of drivers who use a van for work consider it their ‘quiet space’, while 34% describe it as their ‘work office’ and 29% use it to escape workplace stress.

One in five (20%) even regard their van as a second home, with drivers spending an average of 17 hours per week in their vehicles. One in 10 (10%) spend between 21 and 25 hours a week in their work vans.

The research also found that 48% of van drivers spend their lunch breaks in their vehicles, compared with 28% of office workers who eat at their desks.

More than half (55%) of van drivers said they eat lunch alone, with 51% typically bringing a packed lunch, 21% opting for a supermarket meal deal and 15% choosing fast food.

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On average, drivers ate lunch in their vans four days a week, with 48% choosing to park at a work site, 35% at a supermarket car park and 32% at a service station or rest area.

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Almost a third (31%) prefer a scenic location or local beauty spot.

During lunch breaks, 64% listen to the radio, 55% scroll through social media and 37% call friends or family.