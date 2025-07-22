Two million MOT failures attributed to tyre defects in 2024

DVSA figures analysed by garage management system provider TechMan have shown that 2.15 million vehicles failed MOT tests due to tyre defects in 2024.

36% of those vehicles received tyre-related advisories on previous MOT tests.

Techman said that drivers and fleets may be keeping worn tyres on the road due to the rising cost of tyres, or a lack of risk awareness.

Kimberley Dorr, chief operating officer at TechMan, said: “Tyres are the only contact point between a vehicle and the road and their condition can be the difference between a safe journey and a serious accident.

“These figures show just how many drivers are putting themselves and others at risk by overlooking advisory warnings.

“At TechMan, we’re committed to helping workshops keep their customers safe on the roads – and tyres are a key part of that.

“As an industry we all need to do our part in helping educate the public about tyre safety. The more we raise awareness, the more lives we can help protect.”

The company also praised TyreSafe, which runs public awareness campaigns about tyre maintenance, condition, and legal requirements.

Techman’s garage management system allows workshops to keep track of advisory work, such as tyre defects identified during MOTs, and follow up with customers.