Two-thirds support stricter car safety standards – Road Safety Trust

71% of those surveyed support lowering the drink-drive limit, while 68% support stricter car safety standards.

Dylan Robertson

22 October 2025

Road Safety Trust

Two-thirds (68%) of respondents to a survey conducted by More in Common for The Road Safety Trust supported stricter car safety standards.

Four in five (82%) supported mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70, and 71% supported lowering the drink-drive limit.

The introduction of a Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) scheme, which would place phased restrictions on new drivers such as not being allowed to drive at night, was backed by 72% of respondents.

A long-term ‘Vision Zero’ target, which would aim for no deaths or serious injuries on the roads, was supported by 64% and opposed by 8%.

Paul Steinberg, director of communications and engagement at The Road Safety Trust, said: “This research shows that the British public have confidence in evidence-based measures to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads – and want to see them implemented.

“For years, we have understood from experience and evaluation what works to make roads safer.

“What is new today is clear, nationwide evidence that the public supports those same measures.

“More in Common’s findings come at an important moment, as the Government prepares to publish its long-awaited National Road Safety Strategy.

“They show a willing public and clear opportunity for action.”

48% of those surveyed said more should be done to reduce the risks faced by young drivers, rising to 58% among parents of children aged over 16.

54% of 18 to 24-year-olds said enough is already being done, while 27% said more should be done.

Most respondents (86%) said that road safety is an important issue facing the UK. Concern was high across all political affiliations and age groups.

Alex Newton, deputy director of strategy and development at More in Common, said: “We’re used to working on issues that divide public opinion.

“Road safety stands out as an issue where there’s a strong level of consensus.

“While support for certain policies varies by age, Britons across generations and voter groups want stronger action to make our roads safer and hold high expectations of the Government on this issue.”

