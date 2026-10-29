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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/tyre-pressure-risk-rises-as-temperatures-fall-mobile-tyre-buddy/

UK motorists are being urged to check their tyre pressures as autumn temperatures fall, with colder weather potentially triggering dashboard warnings and increasing the risk of driving on under-inflated tyres.

Mobile Tyre Buddy has issued the warning during October’s Tyre Safety Month, highlighting that a drop of 10°C can reduce tyre pressure by approximately 1 to 2 psi as the air inside tyres cools and contracts.

The company warned that drivers should not automatically dismiss tyre pressure monitoring system alerts as a result of colder weather, as they could also indicate punctures, damaged valves or other faults.

Kamran Zaman, director at Mobile Tyre Buddy, said: “Although October has started off relatively mild, the autumn weather usually turns sharply in the second half of the month.

“While it’s easy to put a tyre pressure light appearing on a chilly morning down to the drop in temperature, driving on under-inflated tyres damages their internal structure, speeds up tread wear and compromises road safety.

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“A slow puncture, damaged valve or another fault can trigger the same warning light, so drivers shouldn’t simply assume the cold weather is always to blame.”

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Under-inflated tyres can increase rolling resistance, resulting in higher fuel consumption, while also accelerating tread wear and potentially shortening tyre lifespan.

The company also highlighted the legal consequences of driving with unsafe tyres, with motorists potentially facing fines of up to £2,500 and three penalty points per tyre if tread depth falls below the legal minimum of 1.6mm.