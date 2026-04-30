Tyres remain overlooked risk for fleet safety and costs, warns Venson

Data from the DVSA has shown that 2.1 million MOT failures in 2023-2024 were linked to tyre defects.

Tyres continue to be one of the most undervalued elements of fleet management, posing risks to safety, efficiency and total cost of ownership, according to Venson Automotive Solutions.

The fleet management specialist said businesses should act now to review tyre strategies, despite welcoming the Government’s decision to recognise tyre safety charity TyreSafe as a strategic partner in its Road Safety Strategy.

Data from the DVSA has shown that 2.1 million MOT failures in 2023-2024 were linked to tyre defects, with 36% of those vehicles having previously received safety advisories that were not addressed.

In 2024, 172 tyre-related incidents resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.

Venson said that while fleets continue to invest in vehicle technology and electrification, tyre management is often overlooked, despite its importance in maintaining safety and controlling costs.

Lee O’Neill, operations director at Venson Automotive Solutions, said: “Tyre policies that worked a few years ago may no longer be fit for purpose, particularly as EV adoption increases.

“EVs are placing additional demands on tyres due to increased vehicle weight and instant torque, which can accelerate wear if tyre selection and maintenance are not managed correctly.

“Having the right advice is critical in keeping drivers safe.”

The company said fleets should take a more proactive approach to tyre replacement and maintenance, noting that replacing tyres before the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm can help avoid downtime, particularly for high-mileage vehicles.

It also highlighted the importance of regular driver checks, including monitoring tyre pressure, uneven wear and visible damage, particularly for electric vehicles that often require higher tyre pressures due to increased weight.

Venson cautioned against blanket adoption of all-season or winter tyres without assessing operational requirements, adding that businesses should focus on real-world performance and cost rather than brand positioning.

O’Neill added: “Fleet professionals, company car and vans drivers can spend hours looking for, test driving and speccing their next vehicle.

“However, it is almost a racing certainty that in searching out the very latest technology and available ‘bells and whistles’, the one feature they probably ignore is tyres.

“Yet, tyre management represents a significant opportunity for fleets to improve safety, reduce downtime and better control costs, particularly during the transition to electric vehicles.

“Tyres may not be the most glamorous part of managing a vehicle fleet, but they are one of the most important.

“A proactive tyre strategy can deliver real benefits across safety, efficiency, and total cost of ownership to those fleets willing to invest the time.”