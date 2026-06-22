ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/uber-data-could-support-ev-charging-infrastructure-octopus-energy-tech-summit/

The data Uber gathers on its drivers is allowing it to work with local authorities to ensure that charging points are placed where they are most needed, according to Andrew Brem, general manager at Uber UK.

Speaking as part of a panel, ‘The Electric Vehicle Revolution’ at the Octopus Energy Tech Summit, Brem said: “We recently announced an investment of $100m globally in charging point operators, to help bring more charging points, and fast charging points to drivers in the right places.”

Uber also has drivers that have been using electric vehicles, and Uber has created a programme to allow existing EV drivers to support those who have not yet transitioned, acting as ambassadors to “pass on that knowledge.”

Brem said: “They talk to their peers and are really compelling in helping people make the switch.”

Brem said that at the moment, those Uber drivers with EVs are managing charging with high mileage and a lack of infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “We need to focus on accessible and affordable chargers to Uber drivers.”

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

In 2019, Uber created a clean air fund of £145m. One of its aims was to support drivers who wished to make the switch from ICE to electric.

Brem said: “When we researched where charges were, they were abundant in Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea, but they were not so abundant where Uber drivers live.