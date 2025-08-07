  
Ubtricity installs its 10,000th EV charge point in the UK

One in 10 EV charge points in the UK have been installed and maintained by ubtricity.

Dylan Robertson

7 August 2025

, ,

ubtricity

Shell subsidiary ubtricity has installed its 10,000th electric vehicle (EV) charge point in the UK, making it the UK’s largest public charge point operator.

One in 10 EV charge points in the UK have been installed and maintained by ubtricity.

In the last year, the firm has installed more than 2,500 chargers across London alone, including 2,000 in Tower Hamlets, 500 in Waltham Forest and 100 in Westminster.

It has also recently installed 560 charge points in Birmingham.

Alexander Reinhardt, CEO at ubtricity, said: “Successfully installing 10,000 charge points in the UK is a huge milestone for ubitricity.

“The UK EV market has seen rapid growth, and providing convenient and accessible public charging is essential in encouraging even more drivers to make the shift to EV.

 “With more than 10,000 ubitricity public charge points already across the UK, multiple live network expansions and our widespread growth plans, we are proud to support even more EV drivers and local authorities across the UK.

“It is a very exciting time to be part of ubitricity”.

Ubtricity primarily operates on-street EV chargers on behalf of local authorities.

Melanie Shufflebotham, founder and chief operating officer at Zapmap, said: “We are delighted to see ubitricity reach this significant milestone — a real achievement.

“With close to 40% of households across the UK not having access to private parking, the provision of plentiful, convenient on-street charging is a critical part of the charging mix.

“We are looking forward to seeing further growth of local, close to home charging with the significant number of Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) funded projects now approved for delivery.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
