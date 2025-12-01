UCLS strengthens zero-emission fleet with major order of 33 Renault Trucks E-Tech Masters

Universal Courier Logistical Services has expanded its electric fleet to 48 vehicles after securing 33 new Renault Trucks E-Tech Master vans for a major North of England delivery contract.

Universal Courier Logistical Services has expanded its fleet with 33 Renault Trucks E-Tech Master L3 H2 Panel Vans, supplied by Allports Group. `

The multimillion-pound investment will support a new zero-emission home delivery contract across Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield and Leeds, significantly advancing the company’s sustainability strategy.

The order increases UCLS’s electric fleet to 48, with the business targeting the electrification of more than half of its 600 vehicles by 2030.

Ricky Sharma, managing director at UCLS, said: “We want to be ahead of the market. We’re brave, we’re learning, and we’re always exploring more opportunities for electric vehicles.

“This investment is just the beginning of our decarbonisation journey.” UCLS currently operates 700 final-mile routes each day, with the new retail contract requiring the use of zero-emission vehicles.

The latest generation Renault Trucks E-Tech Master features an 87kW battery, delivering a WLTP range of more than 285 miles and rapid charging from 15–80% in 30 minutes.

The vans will be charged overnight at UCLS depots and run in two-person delivery teams, with Sharma expecting them to complete full shifts without requiring mid-route charging.

He added: “We are planning routes to optimise the new electric vehicles’ capabilities. We’ve been able to maintain our own high standards and aspirations but also fulfil all our customers’ objectives which is a testament to the ambition, resilience and forward-thinking approach of our team.”

The order followed a Product Experience event at Renault Trucks in France, where Sharma tested the E-Tech Master range.



The model’s payload of up to 1,541kg and 13.2m³ loading capacity were key factors in UCLS’s decision.

Sharma said: “We need about 1.1 tonnes of payload, and up to 230 miles on a single charge. The new version of the E-Tech Master can do just that.”

Graeme Wilson, group sales director at Allports Group, commented: “For light commercial vehicles like the Renault Trucks E-Tech Master, operators no longer have to compromise between payload, efficiency and range – it delivers across all three in spades.

“We’re delighted to support UCLS on their decarbonisation journey, providing vehicles and consultancy to ensure they have the right solution for their operations.”

Aftersales support was another decisive factor for UCLS. Sharma said: “We rely on our vehicles, so support and aftercare service is essential. I want and need a quality service from my vehicle provider, so that we can provide a quality service to our customers and that’s why we use Allports.”

Wilson added: “We’re thrilled to be helping a long-standing customer like UCLS on their net-zero journey.”

Allports Group has worked with UCLS since the company was founded six years ago and will continue to support its decarbonisation plans.