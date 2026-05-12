UK airports lack infrastructure for EV drivers, Drax Electric Vehicles finds

The Airport EV Readiness Index found that 10 of the UK’s 25 major airports scored five out of 20 or fewer.

A national index of UK airports drivers has revealed an infrastructure gap for EV drivers, with several offering no official on-site charging and no usable guidance for drivers.

The Airport EV Readiness Index, produced by Drax Electric Vehicles, found that 10 of the UK’s 25 major airports scored five out of 20 or fewer.

It scores airports on onsite charging provision, website guidance quality, nearby public charging within a 10-mile radius, and availability of an official meet and greet service with EV charging.

Edinburgh Airport topped the index with a score of 16 out of 20, backed by 35 onsite charging bays, and maximum marks for website guidance.

London City and Aberdeen also scored 16, with Edinburgh taking first place on the bay count.

London Heathrow, which handles more than 80 million passengers annually, ranked 14th with a score of 9.

It has no official on-site charging, though its website scores maximum marks for directing drivers to nearby public charge points.

Manchester, the UK’s third busiest airport, ranked joint 17th with a score of five, with no onsite charging and limited online guidance.

In 2025, 473,348 new battery electric vehicles were registered in the UK – a 23.9% increase on 2024 and a 23.4% share of the new car market, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data.

Airports represent a specific pinch point: vehicles are left for days at a time, drivers return from long-haul flights, and the journey home may be significant.

Drax Electric Vehicles said that the index was designed partly to address this, giving drivers clear information about what to expect.

Heathrow, despite having no on-site provision, scored maximum marks for website guidance with a dedicated EV page that directs drivers to nearby public charge points.

Several airports with onsite charging scored lower on guidance, which Drax said indicates that investment in infrastructure is not always matched by investment in communication.

Naomi Nye, head of sales at Drax Electric Vehicles, said: “The index tells two stories. The first is about infrastructure, and there the picture is improving but still patchy.

“Fifteen of 25 airports now offer official onsite charging, which is progress. But the ten that don’t include some of the busiest airports in the country.

“The second story is about communication. Clear guidance for EV drivers costs relatively little but makes a significant difference to their experience.

“Some airports are doing this well. Others have the charging bays but haven’t told anyone about them. Both matter, and this index measures both.

“With nearly a quarter of all new cars sold in the UK last year being electric, airports that get this right are increasingly well placed to attract and retain a passenger base that is only going to grow.

“Those that don’t will find themselves playing catch-up.”