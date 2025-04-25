  
UK car production rises 17.1% in March as export demand strengthens

Car production grew 17.1% in March 2025, driven by rising export demand and electrified vehicle output, but manufacturers warn of new trade risks.

Ryan Fowler

25 April 2025



body of car on conveyor top view. Modern Assembly of cars at the plant. The automated build process of the car body

UK car production rose by 17.1% in March 2025 to 79,018 units, the first monthly growth in 12 months, according to SMMT figures. The rise comes against a weaker March last year and was driven largely by a 30.6% increase in exports, with 73.3% of all cars built headed overseas.

Electrified vehicle production performed strongly, up 38.5% year-on-year, now accounting for 45% of total car output. However, domestic production fell by -6.1% for the month.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A March uplift to manufacturing is overdue good news, although the performance was boosted by a comparatively weaker month last year, when holiday timings and product changeovers combined to reduce output. With the last quarter showing demand for British-built cars rising overseas, navigating the new era of trade uncertainty is now the major challenge.”

Despite the March increase, first-quarter production remains down -3.2% compared to 2024. Manufacturers are concerned about the impact of new US tariffs and increasing protectionism, which could further pressure export volumes.

Hawes added: “Government has rightly recognised automotive manufacturing’s critical role in Britain’s export economy and must now show urgency and creativity to deliver a deal that supports our competitiveness, spurs domestic demand for the latest cleanest vehicles, and helps factory lines flourish.”

The latest independent forecasts suggest light vehicle output will fall -7.8% in 2025 to 818,200 units before a modest recovery in 2026.

