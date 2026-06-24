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Commercial Vehicles & LCVs

UK CV production down 7.6% in May – the SMMT

Car production for the UK market was broadly stable, up 0.7% to 10,352 units, while CV output for UK buyers fell 56% to 538 units.

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Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes fell 7.6% in May to 1,929 units, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Car production for the UK market was broadly stable, up 0.7% to 10,352 units, while CV output for UK buyers fell 56% to 538 units.

CV shipments increased 61% to 1,391 units, while car exports rose 3.9% to 38,897 units, delivering an overall 5.2% outbound trade boost.

Overall, UK vehicle production rose 2.7% in May to 51,178 units, and car output grew 3.2% to 49,249 units, reversing four months of decline.

The stronger overall performance was driven by overseas orders, which recovered following a 30.3% decline in May last year when US tariff uncertainty pushed volumes to the lowest level since Covid hit in 2020.

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Among the top car export markets, the US was the strongest performer, with shipments up 83.1% to 7,733 units, reflecting the US-UK trade deal that came into force in June 2025.

Exports to the EU fell 5.2% to 20,057 units, while those to China were down 14.3% to 2,794 units.

In the first five months, UK factories have produced 317,779 vehicles, down 8.7% year on year, with car output declining by 4.1% and CV production by 60%.

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Exports accounted for 76.4% of all vehicle production so far this year, with almost a quarter of a million (242,792) units shipped overseas.

While recent progress on industrial electricity support is welcome, more is needed to cut costs, particularly given the pressures added by the Middle East conflict, the SMMT has said.

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It added that the UK must also avoid new EU trade barriers, including proposed ‘Made in Europe’ restrictions on UK-built automotive goods and tougher rules of origin from 2027.

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While such issues are dependent on international partners, the Government can, of its own, help by ensuring EV market regulation reflects real-world demand so the transition remains workable and competitive, according to the SMMT.

Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, said: “May’s growth is welcome, and the priority must be to turn this into a sustained recovery by making the UK more competitive as a place to make and sell vehicles.

“That means reducing industrial costs, maintaining free and open trade with the EU, and ensuring the ZEV mandate reflects market reality.

“Manufacturers are investing billions in zero emission technology, but weak underlying demand and the growing cost of compliance are putting competitiveness, jobs and future investment at risk.

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“A mandate aligned with real-word conditions would support decarbonisation, strengthen the market, and help unlock the investment needed for long-term economic growth.”

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