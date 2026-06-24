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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/uk-cv-production-down-7-6-in-may-the-smmt/

Commercial vehicle (CV) volumes fell 7.6% in May to 1,929 units, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Car production for the UK market was broadly stable, up 0.7% to 10,352 units, while CV output for UK buyers fell 56% to 538 units.

CV shipments increased 61% to 1,391 units, while car exports rose 3.9% to 38,897 units, delivering an overall 5.2% outbound trade boost.

Overall, UK vehicle production rose 2.7% in May to 51,178 units, and car output grew 3.2% to 49,249 units, reversing four months of decline.

The stronger overall performance was driven by overseas orders, which recovered following a 30.3% decline in May last year when US tariff uncertainty pushed volumes to the lowest level since Covid hit in 2020.

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Among the top car export markets, the US was the strongest performer, with shipments up 83.1% to 7,733 units, reflecting the US-UK trade deal that came into force in June 2025.

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Exports to the EU fell 5.2% to 20,057 units, while those to China were down 14.3% to 2,794 units.

In the first five months, UK factories have produced 317,779 vehicles, down 8.7% year on year, with car output declining by 4.1% and CV production by 60%.