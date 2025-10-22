  
UK drivers prefer In-Cab AI coaching, finds Geotab

Coaching would be based on an immediate, AI-powered analysis of in-cab video, instead of inward-facing video being stored for later review.

Milly Standing

22 October 2025

Geotab - AI driver tech

A survey from Geotab, a connected vehicle and asset solutions company, revealed that 91% of professional drivers stated they would be more comfortable with instant audio coaching.

Geotab found that UK drivers were not only open to this approach, but were also encouraging it.

Across Europe, the UK also had the highest overall percentage of drivers (35%) who believed that dashcam footage for coaching was a valuable tool for both professional development and safety.

The study revealed that while nearly nine out of 10 (87%) of UK employees are concerned about the use of in-cab cameras, 97% would be willing to overlook those concerns if footage could prove they were not at fault after a collision.

Geotab said that the data suggested that drivers are not rejecting the technology, but are instead asking for clarity, fairness, and practical value from the systems designed to support them.

The UK survey was part of a wider study conducted by Geotab of over 3,500 professional drivers across seven European countries.

The study also revealed an ‘education gap’. The data showed that driver concerns are varied, with no single issue forming a majority.

Drivers’ concerns include worries about footage being used out of context (34%), being used against them for disciplinary action (34%), and data security (32%).

This illustrates the varied barriers to the adoption of video cameras, suggesting further education and information is required regarding their use.

Edward Kulperger, senior vice president, EMEA at Geotab, said: “The narrative that drivers in the UK are against technology is outdated.

“When drivers understand the value of the coaching and that it’s designed to protect and develop them, rather than penalise them, acceptance rises dramatically.

“The industry has an opportunity to improve education on how these systems enhance driver safety and security, which will build a culture of trust and lead to safer roads for everyone.”

Geotab’s earlier driver research noted that nearly 70% of drivers in Europe support adopting technology to enhance their performance.

A combined 67% were positive about using footage for coaching, provided it is constructive and collaborative, with fewer than 1% of respondents stating that they see no benefit at all in having a dashcam.

When asked about the biggest benefits, drivers cited improving their own standards through coaching, increased security, and proving they were not at fault in a collision.

