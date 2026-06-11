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UK drivers support proposed National Work-Related Safety Charter – Venson

A majority (57%) supported piloting the charter, including nearly a quarter (23%) who expressed strong support.

Milly Standing

11 June 2026

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Venson safety charter

Research from Venson Automotive Solutions has highlighted strong backing from UK drivers for the proposed National Work-Related Safety Charter.

A majority (57%) supported piloting the charter, including nearly a quarter (23%) who expressed strong support.

The initiative would establish a nationwide standard for employers whose staff drive or ride for work, helping to raise safety, accountability and compliance across the sector.

The Safety Charter, designed to reduce work related road risk and improve compliance with existing safety laws, will help play a vital role in the Government’s Road Safety Strategy target of reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured (KSI) on UK roads by 65%.

Alongside the proposed National Work-Related Safety Charter, employers are likely to face increased scrutiny of driver risk management, stronger expectations around governance and reporting, and a greater emphasis on demonstrating compliance with work-related road safety obligations.

The proposed two-year pilot will be monitored and fully evaluated, with success measured through organisational engagement, safety impacts and culture change.

Venson is therefore encouraging fleet operators to prepare by reviewing their fleet management practices.

The introduction of a National Work-Related Safety Charter will increase employer accountability, with driving for work treated as a core workplace safety issue, rather than remaining siloed in HR or fleet functions, according to Venson.

Simon Staton, client management director at Venson Automotive Solutions: “Venson welcome’s any initiative that will help prevent deaths on UK roads and our survey shows that UK drivers feel the same.

“The proposed National Work-Related Safety Strategy is a positive step forward in recognising road safety as a critical workplace issue.”

Although the pilot would initially be voluntary, the Government has indicated that the sector could become regulated if businesses do not engage in the Charter, which Venson said reinforces the need for preparation.

Staton added: “Many organisations already take the health and safety of their employees incredibly seriously.

“However, the proposed Charter is a valuable opportunity for all fleet operators to review their duty of care.

“The Charter will push road risk towards board level, so all organisations will need to appraise their policies and strengthen compliance, ensuring that road safety is embedded at every level, from the fleet driver to the boardroom.

“Senior leadership will need to own road safety risk, as they already do for other high-risk workplace activity.”

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