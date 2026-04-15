  
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
logo.png
Subscribe

UK fleets reach highest EV penetration of all Geotab-connected vehicles, finds report

Geotab has spotlighted the European trends within this report, titled ‘Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention.’

Milly Standing

15 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

SHARE

UK Fleets

In Geotab’s 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report has found that EV penetration for UK fleets reached 10.8% of all Geotab-connected vehicles, the highest of any country globally on the platform, with a 76.5% year-over-year growth in EV activations.

Geotab has spotlighted the European trends within this report, titled ‘Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention.’

The report also found that UK collision rates fell by 21.6% year-over-year – the largest safety improvement in Europe.

Geotab said that these figures position the UK as a mature market that has moved beyond early adoption into mass-market electrification, while simultaneously achieving the continent’s strongest safety gains.

Drawing from an anonymised dataset of nearly six million connected-vehicle subscriptions and 100 billion daily data points, Geotab said the report identified an inflection point for the global fleet industry.

Electric vehicles make up 8.0% of all Geotab-connected vehicles in the EU, compared to 1.6% in the United States.

The EU recorded a 146.2% increase in the number of new EV activations – the highest of any region globally.

Edward Kulperger, senior vice president, EMEA at Geotab, said: “European fleets are proving that resilience is more than simply weathering the storm — it’s about operating with greater confidence than any other region in the world.

“Our data shows that European operators trust electric vehicles, use more of the battery, charge smarter, and achieve a faster return on investment.

“That operational maturity, combined with significant safety gains, is what positions Europe as the global benchmark.”

Analysis of the depth of discharge – the amount of battery capacity consumed in a day – revealed a gap.

It found that European fleets utilised an average of 48% of their battery capacity daily, compared to 36% in the US.

The report also found that European operators frequently use mid-shift charging to push beyond 100% of daily range capacity.

Geotab also reported that 55% of European EVs charge only after the battery drops below 50%, compared to 35% in North America.

Geotab said its research confirmed that average battery degradation is 2.3% per year.

Between 2024 and 2025, European collision rates fell by 12.7%, anchored by the UK’s 21.6% reduction, and a 9.1% improvement in Spain.

Globally, active users of Geotab’s safety solutions achieve 28.7% fewer collisions than non-users.

The riskiest 10% of drivers account for one in five collisions and are 7.4 times more likely to crash than the safest drivers.

Severe speeding – exceeding the limit by more than 20% – triggers a seven-fold surge in collision probability within five seconds.

These findings echoed Geotab’s pan-European driver survey, in which 95% of commercial drivers said accident risk has increased over the past five years, while 69% expressed support for adopting in-cab technology to improve performance.

Mike Branch, vice president of data and analytics at Geotab, said: “The industry is navigating a perfect storm of economic pressure, but the data shows that fleets are responding with incredible adaptability.

“Whether it is using predictive AI to identify maintenance failures before they happen, or building the confidence to fully utilise electric assets, the most resilient fleets are the ones treating data as their primary defensive layer against volatility.”

Generative AI is reshaping fleet management across the continent, moving users from simple administrative reporting to strategic decision-making.

Data from Geotab Ace, the company’s generative AI assistant, showed that 65% of AI queries now focus on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

master-1
Business Van Awards

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE