UK fleets reach highest EV penetration of all Geotab-connected vehicles, finds report

Geotab has spotlighted the European trends within this report, titled ‘Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention.’

In Geotab’s 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report has found that EV penetration for UK fleets reached 10.8% of all Geotab-connected vehicles, the highest of any country globally on the platform, with a 76.5% year-over-year growth in EV activations.

Geotab has spotlighted the European trends within this report, titled ‘Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention.’

The report also found that UK collision rates fell by 21.6% year-over-year – the largest safety improvement in Europe.

Geotab said that these figures position the UK as a mature market that has moved beyond early adoption into mass-market electrification, while simultaneously achieving the continent’s strongest safety gains.

Drawing from an anonymised dataset of nearly six million connected-vehicle subscriptions and 100 billion daily data points, Geotab said the report identified an inflection point for the global fleet industry.

Electric vehicles make up 8.0% of all Geotab-connected vehicles in the EU, compared to 1.6% in the United States.

The EU recorded a 146.2% increase in the number of new EV activations – the highest of any region globally.

Edward Kulperger, senior vice president, EMEA at Geotab, said: “European fleets are proving that resilience is more than simply weathering the storm — it’s about operating with greater confidence than any other region in the world.

“Our data shows that European operators trust electric vehicles, use more of the battery, charge smarter, and achieve a faster return on investment.

“That operational maturity, combined with significant safety gains, is what positions Europe as the global benchmark.”

Analysis of the depth of discharge – the amount of battery capacity consumed in a day – revealed a gap.

It found that European fleets utilised an average of 48% of their battery capacity daily, compared to 36% in the US.

The report also found that European operators frequently use mid-shift charging to push beyond 100% of daily range capacity.

Geotab also reported that 55% of European EVs charge only after the battery drops below 50%, compared to 35% in North America.

Geotab said its research confirmed that average battery degradation is 2.3% per year.

Between 2024 and 2025, European collision rates fell by 12.7%, anchored by the UK’s 21.6% reduction, and a 9.1% improvement in Spain.

Globally, active users of Geotab’s safety solutions achieve 28.7% fewer collisions than non-users.

The riskiest 10% of drivers account for one in five collisions and are 7.4 times more likely to crash than the safest drivers.

Severe speeding – exceeding the limit by more than 20% – triggers a seven-fold surge in collision probability within five seconds.

These findings echoed Geotab’s pan-European driver survey, in which 95% of commercial drivers said accident risk has increased over the past five years, while 69% expressed support for adopting in-cab technology to improve performance.

Mike Branch, vice president of data and analytics at Geotab, said: “The industry is navigating a perfect storm of economic pressure, but the data shows that fleets are responding with incredible adaptability.

“Whether it is using predictive AI to identify maintenance failures before they happen, or building the confidence to fully utilise electric assets, the most resilient fleets are the ones treating data as their primary defensive layer against volatility.”

Generative AI is reshaping fleet management across the continent, moving users from simple administrative reporting to strategic decision-making.

Data from Geotab Ace, the company’s generative AI assistant, showed that 65% of AI queries now focus on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency.