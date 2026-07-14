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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/uk-oems-invest-in-sustainable-production-with-renewable-energy-the-smmt/

UK vehicle makers are accelerating investment in sustainable production with on-site factory renewable energy generation rising by more than a third last year, according to analysis from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT’s 27th UK Automotive Sustainability Report showed the sector’s on-site renewables generation rose 36.0% to 80.4GWh in 2025 – enough to provide more than 32,000 British homes with electricity for a year and remove around 14,000 tonnes of CO2 from production.

The analysis, representing manufacturers of 99.7% of all UK-built cars and commercial vehicles as well as the wider supply chain, reflected industry investment to cut carbon, reduce resource use and build greener plants for greener vehicles.

In addition to renewables generation, more than a third (36.5%) of all the industry’s electricity was supplied through green energy from the grid last year, while more than 93% of manufacturing waste was reused or recycled.

The broader industry is also bringing more zero-emission vehicles to market – with more than 160 models on offer and almost half a million (470,000) new battery electric cars registered in the UK in 2025.

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UK automotive apprenticeship and trainee numbers are up almost a third to more than 6,000 roles, which the SMMT said helps build the skills needed for net zero and a more circular economy.

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It added that scaling on-site renewables generation requires complex planning, substantial upfront capital and grid reinforcements, with the largest projects facing connection waits of up to 15 years.

Removing these barriers would enable more factories to generate their own clean power, further cutting embedded carbon in UK-built vehicles and strengthening Britain’s appeal as a competitive, low-carbon manufacturing location, according to the SMMT.