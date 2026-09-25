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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/uk-reaches-highest-diesel-price-in-europe-by-12p-diesel-hits-198-32p-per-litre-rac/

The UK now has the most expensive diesel price in Europe, 12p more per litre than any other European country, surpassing Finland and the Netherlands, according to RAC analysis.

Diesel prices are also nearing record levels, hitting 198.32p per litre, a little way off the 199.09p set in June 2022.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “The average price of diesel is teetering on the brink of a new all-time high at 198.32p, taking the cost of a 55-litre fill-up for a family car to £109.”

“The record of 199.09p will almost certainly be surpassed over the weekend as retailers continue to pass on the increases they’re seeing when they buy new supply.”

Petrol prices are averaging 173.6p per litre, which the RAC said was its highest point in over four years.

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Williams said: “Petrol has risen nearly 12p in September and more than 40p since the Iran War began. Diesel is up 14.5p this month alone and 55p since 28 February.

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“Sadly for drivers, there appears to be no end in sight to high prices at the pumps as the cost of a barrel of oil hit $106 having been around that $100 mark for the last two weeks.

“A significant drop in the price of oil is badly needed but this seems unlikely without the US and Iran striking a deal.”