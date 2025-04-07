UK Vehicle Data rebrands as Vehicle Data Global to support international growth

UK Vehicle Data has relaunched as Vehicle Data Global, marking a step in its international expansion and underlining its commitment to providing cross-border vehicle data solutions to the global automotive sector.

The rebrand, effective from today (7th April 2025), reflects the company’s growing footprint in Europe and North America, alongside its established presence in the UK.

Already supporting insurers, leasing firms, fleets, councils, finance providers and OEMs, the company’s newly global offering includes high-capacity APIs and specialist datasets covering model data, insurance ABI codes, vehicle imagery and more.

These services are now accessible in multiple international markets, with additional tools currently in testing and due for rollout to UK clients in the near future.

Ben Hermer, chief technology officer at Vehicle Data Global, said: “Our move to Vehicle Data Global reflects both our expanded international coverage and enhanced capabilities.

“While our UK operations continue to grow, we now have an increasing presence in other territories, allowing clients to access consistent vehicle data across multiple markets.

“This international expansion has been driven by client demand for vehicle data that works seamlessly across borders.

“Our primary focus remains on being the most comprehensive, fastest and technologically advanced vehicle data provider in the market.

“With this move, we are also releasing the latest version of our API and control panel suite, allowing us to scale to any volume demand from our customers.”

Vehicle Data Global works in strategic partnership with data experts ADS, strengthening its ability to deliver tailored solutions across a broad spectrum of vehicle data needs.

The business said the global rebrand and technical upgrades position it as a serious international contender, with the ability to provide real-time data integration and support decision-making across a wide range of use cases, from vehicle valuations to residual forecasting.