  
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
Subscribe

UK vehicle numbers hit record high with EVs gaining ground

The total number of vehicles on British roads climbed to an all-time high of 41.9 million in 2024, with electric vehicles showing significant growth.

Ryan Fowler

12 April 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Motorparc 2024 vehicle totals

The UK vehicle parc reached a record 41,964,268 in 2024, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The number of cars in use rose by 1.3% to 36,165,401, the third consecutive year of growth.

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) saw volumes rise by 38.9% to 1,334,246, now making up 3.7% of all cars in use. Plug-in vehicles (including BEVs and plug-in hybrids) increased by 34.6% to 2,157,360 units, accounting for 5.1% of the total parc. Petrol cars remain dominant at 21.0 million (58.2%), while diesel volumes fell 4.4% to 11.6 million (32.1%).

The average car CO₂ figure declined by 1.6%, driven by a 5.6% reduction in company car emissions. Private car CO₂ dropped by 1.0%. The average age of a car rose to 9.5 years, with 43.4% of the parc now over a decade old.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Britain’s vehicle parc is growing, providing essential mobility for the nation while reducing its environmental impact.

“However, there is scope to push environmental improvements much faster as motorists are holding onto their cars for longer, some one and half years longer on average, than only five years ago.

“Drivers need more incentives and greater confidence in infrastructure investment if we are to replace the high volumes of older high-emission cars with zero-emission alternatives. Success will keep the country on the move while driving up economic growth from every business dependent on road transport.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE