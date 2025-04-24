  
Ultra-rapid charger site by Be.EV coming to Hattersley for 2026

Part of an £892,000 investment by Be.EV, a dozen ultra-rapid charging bays have been earmarked for the new Hattersley Trade Park.

James Allen

24 April 2025

Be.EV ultra rapid charger site Hattersley render

Electric vehicle charger firm Be.EV has confirmed plans to install ultra-rapid charging points at a major retail park in the Greater Manchester area.

Part of an £892,000 investment by Be.EV, a dozen ultra-rapid charging bays have been earmarked for the new Hattersley Trade Park, which is due to go live during June 2026.

According to Be.EV, the ultra-rapid chargers will be powerful enough to provide up to 165 miles worth of driving range in 20 minutes.

Be.EV’s ultra-rapid chargers at over sites across the UK start from 150kW, rising to 350kW for electric cars that are capable of accepting such charging speeds.

Along with the retailers at the trade park, hundreds of new homes and public infrastructure improvements have also been earmarked for the area, and the location’s proximity to the A57 help make it what Be.EV describes as a “perfect spot” to set up an electric car charging hub.

The Be.EV site at Hattersley will be joined by a major charging hub – dubbed the ‘Manchester Charging Oasis’ – which is currently under construction nearby in Oldham.

Like the Hattersley site, this will also feature 12 ultra-rapid charger bays, and is scheduled to be open for business in spring 2025.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO of Be.EV, said: “This site is perfectly positioned to attract the large number of families who visit Hattersley Trade Park daily for shopping and leisure.

“It’s a win for retailers too – they get EV charging for free and while driving additional customers directly to their stores.

“Maple Grove Developments is leading the way in recognising the long-term value of investing in EV charging.

“It’s future-proofing the trade park by installing chargers now, as it’s ensuring it meets the needs of the thousands of electric vehicles passing by each day – a figure that will only rise as EV adoption continues to grow.”

