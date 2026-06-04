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Updated Audi Q4 e-tron goes on sale

Range is up to 360 miles, charging speed has increased from 175kW to 185kW and the interior has new screens.

Dylan Robertson

4 June 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Audi Q4

Audi UK has put the updated Q4 e-tron on sale, with prices starting at £46,260 and deliveries beginning later in the summer.

Range is up to 360 miles, charging speed has increased from 175kW to 185kW and the interior has new screens.

Audi expects the changes to improve the usability of its best-selling EV in the UK.

It continues to offer the more streamlined Sportback model, which costs £1,900 extra across the range.

Four trim levels are offered, the entry-level Sport, the £49,300 S line, the £52,210 Black Edition, and the £58,960 Vorsprung.

All models have a the 11.9-inch ‘Virtual Cockpit’, inductive phone charging and heated front seats.

S line models add 20-inch wheels, sports suspension and leather seats. Black Edition brings gloss black styling details, electrically adjustable front seats, heated outer rear seats and auxiliary air conditioning.

Vorsprung models gain 21-inch wheels, Matrix LED headlights, OLED rear lights, a passenger display and a SONOS sound system.

Rear and all wheel drive variants are offered across the lineup, with 204PS and 286PS respectively. A range-topping ‘performance’ model has all wheel drive and 340PS.

José Miguel Aparicio, director at Audi UK, said: “The Audi Q4 e‑tron has been a standout success for the brand in the UK.

“Last year it ranked as the third bestselling EV and Audi’s second best-selling model overall. With this latest round of updates, the fully electric model is well placed to build on that position in an increasingly competitive market.”

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