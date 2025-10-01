  
Updated Lexus RZ priced from £53,995, 353-mile range

First UK deliveries are expected in Q2 2026.

Dylan Robertson

1 October 2025

Lexus RZ

Lexus has priced the updated RZ, which offers a range of up to 353 miles, from £53,995 and has opened orders.

First UK deliveries are expected in Q2 2026.

Along with the related Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra, the RZ has gained a series of technical updates, which have boosted efficiency and range.

A new 77kWh battery and revised eAxles have been introduced, boosting range to 353 miles on the RZ 350e with front wheel drive.

Battery conditioning has also been added, allowing the RZ to charge from 10 to 80% in 30 minutes.

The RZ 550e F Sport model has been introduced as a performance variant, featuring Manual Drive, a virtual gearbox controlled by steering wheel paddles.

It is priced from £67,795.

Front and all wheel drive variants of the Lexus RZ are available, with the most powerful variant featuring 408PS and accelerating to 62mph in 4.4 seconds.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
