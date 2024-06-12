Search
Updated Renault Captur adds more tech

Renault has started taking orders for the facelifted version of its Captur small SUV, which gains much of the technology applied to the recently updated Clio supermini.

Andrew Charman

12 June 2024

On-the-road prices for the new Captur will start at £21,095, which is significantly less than the outgoing model and also many of the car’s rivals.

The new Captur is available with a choice of two engines – a 1.0-litre 90hp three-cylinder turbo petrol or a 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain of 145hp with quoted emissions of 105g/km and fuel economy of up to 60.1mpg – and three trim levels dubbed evolution, techno, and esprit Alpine.

The exterior styling of the revamped Captur gets an update to produce a sharper look and there are new upholstery and dashboard displays inside.

The infotainment is now based around Renault’s OpenR link system, accessed through a central 10.4-inch vertical format touchscreen and which on all but entry-level evolution models includes a host of functions provided by Google.

Wireless smartphone connection and charging is standard across the Captur range, while other notables among the standard equipment line-up across all models include parking sensors and a rear-view camera, LED lights with auto high beam and auto wipers.

The safety specification is extensive too, with 18 driver aids spread across safety, driving and parking functions. New to the line-up is Intelligent Speed Assist, alerting the driver when speed exceeds that read on road signs.

A new button, dubbed my Safety Shield, will activate or deactivate five of the driving aids at the same time, and this can be configured to bespoke settings via the central touchscreen.

Prices (on the road) range from £21,095 to £27,995 with benefit-in-kind rates from 26% on the hybrid versions to 32% on the top-spec petrol variant.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

