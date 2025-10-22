  
Updated Toyota bZ4X priced from £39,995, first deliveries January

The updated bZ4X features new batteries and eAxles, extending the range to 352 miles on front wheel drive models with the larger 73.1kWh battery.

Dylan Robertson

22 October 2025

updated Toyota bZ4X

Toyota has revealed that prices for the updated bZ4X will start at £39,995 and first deliveries will commence in January.

Toyota has added a battery pre-conditioning feature, improving efficiency, as well as a 22kW on-board AC charger on Excel models, reducing charging times.

All bZ4X models feature ambient lighting, heated front seats, two wireless phone chargers and Blind Spot Monitor.

Entry-level Icon models use a smaller 57.7kWh battery.

Design models are priced from £45,795 and gain the larger battery, Panoramic View Monitor and a windscreen de-icer.

Excel models add 20-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and a digital rear-view mirror.

The bZ4X Excel is available with front wheel drive, priced at £48,995, or all wheel drive from £51,545.

Orders for the updated Toyota bZ4X are open from 3rd November.

