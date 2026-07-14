Used EV car prices down by 10% over past year – AA

The average cost of the 10 most searched-for hybrids was £17,581 in Q2, up 0.5% year-on-year, although 1% lower than in Q1 2026.
The Toyota Yaris remained the most searched-for hybrid, with its average price rising 1.2% year-on-year to £14,730.
The Lexus RX recorded the strongest annual increase among the top 10 hybrids, rising 30.4% to £26,073, although the average age of models listed fell significantly.
The Honda Jazz rose 3.9% year-on-year, and the Toyota Corolla increased by 3.2%.
At the other end of the market, the Toyota Prius fell 10.2% year-on-year, followed by the Nissan Qashqai (8.4%), Toyota RAV4 (7.7%), and Kia Sportage (7.0%).
Quarter-on-quarter, the Toyota Auris rose 5.1%, and the Toyota Prius increased by 3.7%, while the Toyota RAV4 fell 4.6%.
Across the 20 most searched-for petrol and diesel cars, average prices fell 5.3% year-on-year from £11,788 in Q2 2025 to £11,167 in Q2 2026, and 2.6% lower in Q2 versus Q1 (£11,463).
Petrol models accounted for 19 of the top 20, with the Volkswagen Transporter the only diesel vehicle to make the ranking.
The Ford Fiesta remained the most searched-for petrol or diesel model on AA Cars, with its average price down 5.7% year-on-year to £7,946.
The Volkswagen Transporter ranked eighth overall and was the most-searched-for diesel model, with its average price rising 4.7% to £30,287.
The Toyota Aygo recorded the largest annual fall among the combined top 20, down 12.8%, followed by the Honda Jazz (10.9%), Nissan Micra (9.6%), Peugeot 208 (7.8%), and Nissan Qashqai (7.5%).
The Volkswagen Golf posted the strongest increase, up 10.1%, while the Vauxhall Astra rose 4.2%.
James Hosking, managing director of AA Cars, said: “A year ago, many drivers may have looked at electric cars and decided they were simply too expensive.
“That picture is changing.
“Used EV prices have fallen by 10% in a year, and models such as the Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and Hyundai Ioniq are now within reach of far more buyers.
“The Nissan Leaf is a good example. It remains the most searched-for EV on AA Cars, but its average price has fallen to just over £8,000.
“For someone who is curious about going electric but has previously been put off by the cost, the used market is becoming a much more realistic place to start.
“Hybrids are following a different path.
“Their prices have been much steadier, which suggests buyers still value the flexibility they offer.
“You can cut fuel use without having to depend entirely on public charging, and that remains attractive to plenty of motorists.
“Price is still one of the biggest factors for anyone buying a car.
“Petrol and diesel models have also become cheaper, and the Ford Fiesta remains the most searched-for conventional car despite production ending three years ago.
“That says a lot about how strongly drivers still value cars that are familiar, affordable, and economical to run.
“The good news for buyers is that there is more choice at more accessible prices, whatever type of car they are considering.
“But a lower price does not automatically make a car the right buy.
“Age, condition, battery health, specification, and running costs can all make a big difference, so it is important to carry out a thorough inspection and check a car’s history before committing.”