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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/used-ev-car-prices-down-by-10-over-past-year-aa/

Used EV prices have fallen by 10% over the past year for the most popular models, according to the AA Cars Used Car Index.

The average price of the 20 most searched-for EVs on AA Cars stood at £13,940 in Q2 2026, down from £15,488 a year earlier.

Prices also fell by 3.9% quarter-on-quarter, from £14,511 in Q1 2026.

The Nissan Leaf remained the most searched-for electric model, with its average price falling 17.3% year-on-year to £8,146 from £9,855.

Other notable annual EV price falls included the Jaguar I-Pace, which dropped by 14.4%, followed by the Tesla Model Y at 13.9% and the Peugeot e-2008 at 10.9%.

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The Tesla Model 3 was the second most-searched-for EV, with its average price falling 3.6% year-on-year to £18,030 in Q2 2026.

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Over the quarter, the sharpest reductions were recorded by the MG ZS, whose average price fell by 25%, followed by the Hyundai Ioniq at 16.8% and the Tesla Model S at 11.6%.

The top 20 EV ranking also showed growing interest across a wider range of models, with the Tesla Model Y, Polestar 2, Volkswagen ID.4, and Mercedes-Benz EQA among the cars appearing prominently in Q2.