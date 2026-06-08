Used LCV values show stability in May – BCA

Sold values were ahead of the same month last year by £104 (1.3%) and over the calendar year to date, LCVs have averaged £8,358.

Average used LCV values at BCA were stable in May 2026 at £8,077, down marginally on April’s figure by £38 (0.5%) and outperforming price guide expectations by 1.9%.

The market remained steady despite the numerous distractions provided by two Bank holidays, the half-term break, a religious holiday and the early heatwave, with demand for quality used LCVs continuing and strong engagement from BCA’s buyer base.

Sold values were ahead of the same month last year by £104 (1.3%) and over the calendar year to date, LCVs have averaged £8,358, up by 7.1% compared to the same period last year.

Sold volumes held up well across the month with strong demand for stock in clean condition, often leading to exceptional values being recorded for the best examples.

Older, higher-mileage vans continue to find new owners, subject to sensible pricing and strong provenance with many vendors investing in additional reconditioning to broaden the addressable market and increase the chance of a first-time sale.

Stuart Pearson, COO at BCA UK, said: “The two tier market we highlighted last month continued to develop during May and there is now a marked difference in buyer engagement for those well-presented, lower mileage vehicles that can be quickly turned into a retail opportunity and those light commercial vehicles that require cosmetic and mechanical attention prior to retail.

“This is being exacerbated by the shortage of capacity nationwide in the preparation and repair sector, potentially leading to delays in vehicles being made available for retail.”

He added: “BCA’s continued investment in its refurbishment infrastructure across its comprehensive estate allows more vehicles to be presented to the best possible standard to support a first-time sale, benefitting buyers and sellers alike.

“Our automated processes, and data driven approach to selection is helping to identify more vehicles that benefit from pre-sale refurbishment, allowing sellers to make an informed decision around investment in both cosmetic and mechanical enhancement as well as shortening the time to retail.”

He added: “We’re also seeing extensive use of the new functionality in the market leading BCA Buyer app, which allows the download of high-definition images directly to a customer’s mobile device and then onto their nominated retail platform, further streamlining the retail process for our customers.”