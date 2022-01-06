Reading Time: 2 minutes
V12 Vehicle Finance (V12VF) – powered by Secure Trust Bank – has made the commitment to introduce electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles to its company fleet car strategy as part of its plans to reduce emissions.
The Solihull-based business has pledged to convert its fleet of 21 vehicles to either electric or hybrid vehicles by June 2024, ahead of the Government’s target of only allowing the sale of new zero-emission cars from 2030.
Currently 30% of V12VF’s sales team have opted for a fully electric vehicle and 65% for a plug-in hybrid, making its fleet 95% sustainable and efficient. In the next 6 months, the company will reduce overall emissions by 70-80% in comparison to its present fleet, with a maximum cap set of 120g CO2/km for field-based employees that do not presently have infrastructure to install a charging point at home.
This commitment to reducing the company’s carbon footprint will also drive significant financial savings for the business and its drivers, within fuel costs, Benefit-in-Kind and Employer NI contributions. For instance, if the average employee travels 3,000 miles a month in an EV, they’ll be saving around £250 monthly in fuel costs and reducing CO2 emissions by 0.5 tonnes.
Its field and head office-based employees will be able to choose from a wide range of makes and models including BMW 330e, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Tesla Model 3.
David Nield, Managing Director of V12VF, said: “As a company, we want to make sure we’re doing right by our customers, dealers and employees. Reducing our carbon footprint and emissions is a core part of that mission.
“We’re encouraging all of our employees to move from fuel to either hybrid or fully electric cars. We want to lead by example by reducing our emissions, creating cost saving opportunities for our employees and offering attractive incentives through the latest models.”
THE ability to offer a wide range of vehicles to SMEs was what the judges in the 2021 Business Motoring…
READ MORE
THE Karoq embodies Škoda’s best qualities of spaciousness, practical ‘Simply Clever’ features and state-of-the-art connectivity solutions. This is why the…
READ MORE
VIMCAR's the leading fleet management supplier in Germany and last year took its first steps in international expansion by launching…
READ MORE
RANGE Rover’s Velar P400e offers unrivalled appeal and financial benefits to business users, boasting a plug-in hybrid powertrain with CO2…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’S Kamiq combines a range of features to provide SME customers with a compact SUV crossover that is packed with…
READ MORE
THE multi-award winning e-Niro was a real game-changer for the brand and for affordable long range EV’s. Its combination of…
READ MORE
ŠKODA’s company car programme personalises the service offered to each business it works with to meet their exact needs and…
READ MORE
MOBILITY as a service (MaaS) is something many business are looking towards to give them more transport options. It’s a…
READ MORE
COMPREHENSIVE remarketing services with leading modern technology working with traditional services – that’s why Aston Barclay has won the 2021…
READ MORE
Innovative with technology and focused on solutions based on customers' needs and the changing environment is what set Ogilvie Fleet…
READ MORE
It’s been an outstanding Business Motoring Awards year for the Kia Niro, the all-electric version is our Company Car of…
READ MORE
RANGE, load capacity and hybrid makes the Škoda a very practical estate for SMEs, together with a comprehensive support package.…
READ MORE
Honda’s Urban EV Concept has only been with us a short time but it has been earning rave reviews. It’s…
READ MORE
INTRODUCED last year, the Evoque P300E featured an all-new petrol engine, a 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium unit that produces 197bhp. This…
READ MORE
Leave A Comment