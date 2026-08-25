ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/van-drivers-spending-780-annually-on-clean-air-zones-peugeot/

Research by PEUGEOT has revealed that UK van drivers are spending an average of £780 per year – £65 per month – on fees and penalty charges for driving into Low Emission and Clean Air Zones.

London van drivers are bearing the biggest financial burden, spending an average of £99 per month, equivalent to almost £1,200 per year.

This was followed by those in the Tyneside Clean Air Zone, which covers Newcastle and Gateshead, who spend on average £82 per month (£984 per year).

Both London and Tyneside charge the same higher daily entry fee of £12.50, versus the £8 to £10 daily charge applied in the remaining Clean Air Zones operating in England.

Van drivers in Wales, which does not currently operate any Low Emission or Clean Air Zones, paid out the least in charges and fees (£37 per month on average).

ADVERTISEMENT

Van drivers in Scotland, which operates Low Emission Zones (LEZs) in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen, spend £39 each month on average.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Scotland does not use a daily fee system and instead places a ban on drivers of non-compliant vehicles entering the zones, with fines issued to any that do.

There are currently 14 Low Emission Zones, Clean Air Zones or Zero Emission Zones across the UK, including the London ULEZ and LEZ.