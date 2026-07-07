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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Van fleets increasingly optimistic about growth, Arval finds

35% of van fleets said they expect to add more vehicles within the next three years, up from 30% in last year's survey.

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Van fleets are becoming more positive about the prospect of future growth, according to the 2026 Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer.

35% of van fleets said they expect to add more vehicles within the next three years, up from 30% in last year’s survey.

In the 2025 survey, the number of fleets predicting growth fell by 10 percentage points.

Optimism was consistent across all business sizes, with 36% of small companies expecting growth, compared with 32% and 35% of large and medium companies respectively.

However, half of fleets surveyed expected their fleet size to remain stable over the next three years, while 13% expected numbers to decline.

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The proportion of fleets that expected van numbers to decrease over the next three years was unchanged from 2025’s survey.

UK fleets were more optimistic about growth than European counterparts, with 26% of European van fleets expecting growth within the next three years.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “This is a longstanding question in our annual report and in 2025, van fleet managers were noticeably more downbeat than usual, with those predicting future growth falling by 10 percentage points year-on-year to 30%.

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“Today, we’re pleased to report the mood is more positive, with 35% now believing their fleet size will increase and the number expecting a contraction staying exactly the same at 13%. It’s quite a strong rebound.

“Overall, these figures reflect what we perceive as a slightly more optimistic attitude in the light commercial vehicle market that is probably indicative of the wider economy.

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“While there are some economic headwinds, the UK has seen some growth this year.

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“The figures show more variance among UK fleet managers about prospects for growth.

“We have been more affected by many other major economies by events in recent years such as the pandemic and this may account for the are wider range of opinions.”

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