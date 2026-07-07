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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/van-fleets-increasingly-optimistic-about-growth-arval-finds/

Van fleets are becoming more positive about the prospect of future growth, according to the 2026 Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer.

35% of van fleets said they expect to add more vehicles within the next three years, up from 30% in last year’s survey.

In the 2025 survey, the number of fleets predicting growth fell by 10 percentage points.

Optimism was consistent across all business sizes, with 36% of small companies expecting growth, compared with 32% and 35% of large and medium companies respectively.

However, half of fleets surveyed expected their fleet size to remain stable over the next three years, while 13% expected numbers to decline.

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The proportion of fleets that expected van numbers to decrease over the next three years was unchanged from 2025’s survey.

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UK fleets were more optimistic about growth than European counterparts, with 26% of European van fleets expecting growth within the next three years.

John Peters, head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “This is a longstanding question in our annual report and in 2025, van fleet managers were noticeably more downbeat than usual, with those predicting future growth falling by 10 percentage points year-on-year to 30%.