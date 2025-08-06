Van overloading costs drivers more than £2,000 in fines, Go.Compare finds

Van drivers are being hit with thousands of pounds in fines for avoidable motoring offences, according to new data from Go.Compare van insurance.

The analysis, based on DVSA data, found that overloading was the most expensive offence in 2024/25, with an average fine of £2,078. Other costly violations included unpaid vehicle tax (£1,500), construction and use offences (£914), missing plating and testing requirements (£610), and operating without the necessary licence (£429).

A van’s legal weight limit includes everything from passengers to tools and fuel. Even small excesses can result in on-the-spot penalties, while also posing a safety risk.

Construction and use offences covered issues like bald tyres, faulty brakes and insecure loads, leading to significant fines and potential insurance implications.

Steve Ramsey, motoring expert at Go.Compare, said: “Some of these offences sound technical, but they often come down to simple oversights like skipping a safety check, forgetting your tax renewal, or underestimating the weight of your tools. If van drivers make sure they’re aware of these rules, they shouldn’t get caught out.”

Ramsey added: “Any motoring conviction must be declared to your insurance provider, and failing to do so could invalidate your policy.

“Convictions for overloading or construction and use offences can lead to increased premiums, even for first-time offenders.

“So, it’s important to take steps to avoid falling foul of these errors. The fines are getting bigger, while a conviction means that your insurance costs can rise too.

“Taking the time to check your load, your paperwork, and your van’s condition could save you thousands of pounds.”