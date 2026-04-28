  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Van thefts down 16% in 2025, finds Tempcover FOI

High-demand commercial models remain a primary target for theft.

Milly Standing

28 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

SHARE

van thefts

Van thefts across the UK fell by 16% from 2024 to 2025, with the frequency of incidents slowing from one every 44 minutes in 2024 to every 52 minutes in 2025, according to DVLA data obtained by a Freedom of Information request.

Despite the overall downward trend, high-demand commercial models remain a primary target for theft, according to analysis of the data by Tempcover.

Ford accounted for the highest volume of thefts during the two-year period of 2024 and 2025, with more than 11,700 thefts recorded.

This represented 53% of all recorded van thefts – almost four-times the total of the second most targeted make, Mercedes-Benz (2,935).

The Ford Transit 350 was the UK’s most stolen van model, with 1,309 incidents in 2024 and 2025 combined, accounting for around 6% of all van thefts over the period.

Ford Transit variants featured heavily across the top 10 most stolen models, alongside the Mercedes Sprinter.

Across the two years, the Ford Transit Custom 300 Base had the largest theft increase among the top 10 models, rising 60.87%.

In comparison, the Ford Transit 100 T280 FWD saw the largest fall, down 46.5%.

Ford told Business Motoring: “The Transit is the best-selling commercial vehicle in the UK.

“That means, statistically, that more are broken into/stolen and we work very hard, all day, every day to combat this issue.”

Outside the top 10, among vans with more than 100 thefts over the same period, the Ford Transit Custom 300 Trend saw the largest increase, rising from 49 thefts in 2024 to 116 in 2025 (136.73%).

The data also highlighted a significant disparity in vehicle colour, with white vans accounting for 73% of all thefts in the last two years.

Across 2024 and 2025, 16,121 white vans were stolen – more than seven-times the number of silver vehicles (2,140).

Grey (1,286), blue (920), and black (818) vans followed at lower levels.

While white is the most common van colour, representing more than half of all vans in 2024, the theft rate of 73% suggests these vehicles are being targeted at a rate that exceeds market share.

The Birmingham postcode area recorded the highest volume over the last two years (1,446), followed by Sheffield (695), and Guildford (577).

Overall thefts fell from 11,962 in 2024 to 10,013 in 2025, with January (1,276), followed by March (1,087) and April (1,067) peaking in 2024.

In 2025, the highest levels were recorded in October (912), November (876), and July (871).

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE