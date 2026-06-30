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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vansform-completes-demonstrator-sprinter-begins-trade-show-tour/

Van conversion specialist Vansform has completed a demonstrator Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which it will now send on a tour of UK trade events and customer premises.

The demonstrator is fully equipped and was intended to show Vansform’s capabilities.

Features include a Nordic ply load floor covering, wall and door panels coated in Polyline, a full Tom-Lock racking system, exterior and interior LED lights, a lightbar, a Merlin Power 1000w power inverter and a Locks4Vans security package.

It was wrapped in a full vinyl livery by Mediafleet, including photographs of the interior and Chapter 8 compliant chevron markings on the rear doors.

Parent company Alloy Bodies established Vansform earlier in 2026 as a dedicated van division.

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Dan Mclaughlin, van conversion manager at Vansform, said: “We’ve really gone to town on this demonstrator.

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“It’s laid out in a way that’s typical for service industry applications but not everyone would need this much – we treated it as a blank canvas to illustrate as much as possible of we can do.

“The van really stands out and has already drawn some admiring comments from visitors to our premises.