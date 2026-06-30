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Vansform completes demonstrator Sprinter, begins trade show tour

The demonstrator is fully equipped and was intended to show Vansform's capabilities.

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Van conversion specialist Vansform has completed a demonstrator Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which it will now send on a tour of UK trade events and customer premises.

The demonstrator is fully equipped and was intended to show Vansform’s capabilities.

Features include a Nordic ply load floor covering, wall and door panels coated in Polyline, a full Tom-Lock racking system, exterior and interior LED lights, a lightbar, a Merlin Power 1000w power inverter and a Locks4Vans security package.

It was wrapped in a full vinyl livery by Mediafleet, including photographs of the interior and Chapter 8 compliant chevron markings on the rear doors.

Parent company Alloy Bodies established Vansform earlier in 2026 as a dedicated van division.

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Dan Mclaughlin, van conversion manager at Vansform, said: “We’ve really gone to town on this demonstrator.

“It’s laid out in a way that’s typical for service industry applications but not everyone would need this much – we treated it as a blank canvas to illustrate as much as possible of we can do.

“The van really stands out and has already drawn some admiring comments from visitors to our premises.

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“Now we’re really looking forward to getting it out around the country to give prospective customers a great idea of the standards they can expect, if they commission a Vansform conversion.

“If you run one van or a fleet of hundreds, if you need anything that fits on, in or under your vehicle, we’d love to talk.

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“We can offer everything from shelving through to secure storage, power generation, interior and exterior lighting, livery, through to more specialised items like lifting equipment, aftermarket security, safe access and egress solutions or bespoke fabricated elements.

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“If you want to transform your vans and your business, talk to us at Vansform.”

Russ Hallowes, managing director at Alloy Bodies, said: “For over 50 years we’ve built a great reputation for providing premium rigid truck bodies.

“But while we have always offered panel van conversions, that’s been a smaller part of our business. With Vansform, we aim to set that right.”

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