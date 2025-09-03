Vauxhall adds 1.2 100PS automatic option to Corsa YES 2025 Special Edition

Vauxhall has added a 1.2-litre petrol turbo 100PS 8-speed automatic powertrain to the Corsa YES 2025 Special Edition, broadening customer choice in one of the model’s most popular trims.

The new option joins the existing 1.2 100PS 6-speed manual, 1.2 110PS hybrid e-DCT6, and fully electric 136PS and 156PS variants.

Priced from £21,640 OTR, the automatic transmission offers drivers greater comfort and convenience, as well as a manual mode with steering wheel shift paddles for more engaging performance.

The YES 2025 Special Edition has become one of the Corsa’s bestselling trims, offering high specification and bold styling for less than the entry price of the Design trim.

Features include the Vauxhall Vizor brand face with black detailing, black Corsa lettering, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and a choice of exclusive YES 2025 metallic paint finishes.

Inside, the trim includes sports-style seats, a heated flat-bottomed vegan leather steering wheel, heated front seats and Vauxhall’s PureConnect infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Across the range, all Corsa trim levels – YES 2025 Special Edition, Design, GS and Ultimate – now offer petrol manual, petrol automatic, hybrid and two fully electric powertrains. Electric models deliver up to 266 miles of range (WLTP), while hybrid options provide up to 62.8mpg.

The YES 2025 1.2 100PS 8-speed auto records 127g/km CO2, 50.4mpg (WLTP combined) and a 0-62mph time of 10.8 seconds. Pricing for the Corsa YES 2025 Special Edition starts from £19,910 OTR.