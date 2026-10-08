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Vauxhall adds £22,820 petrol model to Frontera range

The petrol model joins the existing range of hybrid and electric Frontera models.

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Vauxhall Frontera petrol
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Vauxhall has added a petrol, manual model as the entry point to the Frontera range, with prices starting from £22,820.

The petrol model joins the existing range of hybrid and electric Frontera models.

It uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 100PS, and the only available gearbox is a six-speed manual.

Due to the Electric Car Grant, the price difference between the petrol and electric variants is £475, with the hybrid model being the most expensive in the range.

Orders for the petrol Vauxhall Frontera are open now.

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Entry-level Frontera Design models have 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen, Intelli-LED headlights, and a rear-view camera.

The £25,220 GS adds a gloss black roof, Intelli-Seats, and a wireless phone charger.

At the top of the range is the £26,020 Ultimate, which adds a heated windscreen, along with a heated steering wheel and front seats.

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On GS and Ultimate models, a third row of seats can be added for £550.

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