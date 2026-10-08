Vauxhall adds £22,820 petrol model to Frontera range
The petrol model joins the existing range of hybrid and electric Frontera models.
Vauxhall has added a petrol, manual model as the entry point to the Frontera range, with prices starting from £22,820.
The petrol model joins the existing range of hybrid and electric Frontera models.
It uses a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 100PS, and the only available gearbox is a six-speed manual.
Due to the Electric Car Grant, the price difference between the petrol and electric variants is £475, with the hybrid model being the most expensive in the range.
Orders for the petrol Vauxhall Frontera are open now.
Entry-level Frontera Design models have 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen, Intelli-LED headlights, and a rear-view camera.
The £25,220 GS adds a gloss black roof, Intelli-Seats, and a wireless phone charger.
At the top of the range is the £26,020 Ultimate, which adds a heated windscreen, along with a heated steering wheel and front seats.