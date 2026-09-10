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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vauxhall-adds-manual-gearbox-to-astra-range-lowers-entry-price/

Vauxhall has added a six-speed manual gearbox to the petrol Astra range, as well as reducing the car’s starting price to £26,495.

As before, hatchback and ‘Sports Tourer’ estate bodystyles are available, with equal pricing across both.

The manual Vauxhall Astra has a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 130PS.

For an extra £1,000, buyers can select the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Three trim levels are offered: Griffin, GS, and Ultimate.

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Griffin models offer a pair of 10-inch interior screens, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless start.

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The GS adds sports seats, a reversing camera and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Ultimate gains a head-up display, Intelli-Lux HD headlights, and a heated windscreen.

Prices start at £27,995 and £30,495 for the GS and Ultimate respectively.