Vauxhall adds manual gearbox to Astra range, lowers entry price
As before, hatchback and 'Sports Tourer' estate bodystyles are available, with equal pricing across both.
Vauxhall has added a six-speed manual gearbox to the petrol Astra range, as well as reducing the car’s starting price to £26,495.
As before, hatchback and ‘Sports Tourer’ estate bodystyles are available, with equal pricing across both.
The manual Vauxhall Astra has a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, producing 130PS.
For an extra £1,000, buyers can select the eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Three trim levels are offered: Griffin, GS, and Ultimate.
Griffin models offer a pair of 10-inch interior screens, a heated steering wheel, front and rear parking sensors, and keyless start.
The GS adds sports seats, a reversing camera and 18-inch alloy wheels. The Ultimate gains a head-up display, Intelli-Lux HD headlights, and a heated windscreen.
Prices start at £27,995 and £30,495 for the GS and Ultimate respectively.