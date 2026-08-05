Vauxhall Corsa GSE receives ECG, prices start at £32,995

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vauxhall-corsa-gse-receives-ecg-prices-start-at-32995/

The Vauxhall Corsa GSE has received the £1,500 Electric Car Grant, reducing the electric hot hatchback’s starting price to £32,995.

UK orders will open in September and deliveries are expected in the winter.

Like the mechanically-related Peugeot E-208 GTi, the Corsa GSE has a 281PS motor with a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, and can accelerate to 62mph in 5.5 seconds.

The Corsa GSE undercuts the Peugeot on price by £2,000.

Other performance enhancements compared with a standard Corsa include four-piston Alcon front brakes, a new rear anti-roll bar, wider tracks front and rear, new front knuckles and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

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With the Michelin tyres, range is 220 miles, although the Hankook Ventus S1 evo3 can be fitted optionally, boosting range to 232 miles.

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Vauxhall said the chassis of the Corsa GSE was developed on the Nürburgring.

Design changes for the GSE include three-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, GSE-specific seats with tartan trim, yellow seatbelts, a black roof and wheel arch extensions.