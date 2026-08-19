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EV & Sustainability

Vauxhall Frontera is leading choice for EV drivers – Leasing.com

The Frontera captured 12.3% of EV enquiries between May and July, making it the most requested electric model this summer.

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Vauxhall’s Frontera has established itself as a leading choice for EV drivers, according to Leasing.com data.

It gained 12.3% of EV enquiries between May and July, making it the most requested electric model this summer and moving ahead of several models that featured in last year’s rankings.

In the hybrid segment, the Jaecoo 7 led demand with a 10.2% share of enquiries.

The result follows the Jaecoo 7’s success at the Leasing.com Car of the Year Awards last year, where it was named Car of the Year and ranked second overall for enquiries in 2025, behind the Nissan Qashqai.

Compared with Leasing.com’s 2025 rankings, the Leapmotor C10 remains in the top five, moving from third to fourth place, while the Ford Puma, Polestar 4, Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 have all dropped out of the top 10.

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Drop-top enquiries on Leasing.com surged by 397% compared to the same period last year.

The classic petrol Mazda MX-5 dominated soft-top searches with 42% of enquiries, while the Abarth 500 took 32%.

The only fully electric drop-top to make a splash was the high-performance MG Cyberster, taking 10.1% of searches.

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Mike Fazal, CEO and motoring expert at Leasing.com, said: “Four in ten leasing enquiries are now for fully electric cars, while more than 63% are for electric or hybrid models.

“That shows just how quickly interest in electrified vehicles is growing.

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“Our summer data also highlights a clear gap in the market.

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“Convertible searches quadrupled, yet with the Mazda MX-5 and Abarth 500 accounting for nearly three-quarters of enquiries, affordable electric convertibles remain largely unavailable to buyers.

“The BYD Seal is an interesting example.

“It was the only saloon to feature in our top 10 EVs this summer, showing that there is still strong interest in sleek car designs alongside the growing number of electric SUVs and crossovers.

“With convertible searches also rising sharply, there is an opportunity for manufacturers to offer these sleek electric models in new convertible variants and give drivers greater choice.”

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