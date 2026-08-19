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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vauxhall-frontera-is-leading-choice-for-ev-drivers-leasing-com/

Vauxhall’s Frontera has established itself as a leading choice for EV drivers, according to Leasing.com data.

It gained 12.3% of EV enquiries between May and July, making it the most requested electric model this summer and moving ahead of several models that featured in last year’s rankings.

In the hybrid segment, the Jaecoo 7 led demand with a 10.2% share of enquiries.

The result follows the Jaecoo 7’s success at the Leasing.com Car of the Year Awards last year, where it was named Car of the Year and ranked second overall for enquiries in 2025, behind the Nissan Qashqai.

Compared with Leasing.com’s 2025 rankings, the Leapmotor C10 remains in the top five, moving from third to fourth place, while the Ford Puma, Polestar 4, Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4 have all dropped out of the top 10.

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Drop-top enquiries on Leasing.com surged by 397% compared to the same period last year.

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The classic petrol Mazda MX-5 dominated soft-top searches with 42% of enquiries, while the Abarth 500 took 32%.

The only fully electric drop-top to make a splash was the high-performance MG Cyberster, taking 10.1% of searches.