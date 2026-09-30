Vauxhall Frontera named most enquired model at Leasing.com

Vauxhall Frontera has taken the number one spot as the most enquired about model on Leasing.com, capturing 7.2% of total marketplace enquiries alongside 10,963% year-on-year surge in demand.
The Jaecoo 7 came in second place with 3.3% of enquiries as overseas brands take more of the UK market share, Leasing.com said.
In third place was the Kia Sportage with 2.4% of enquiries and the Vauxhall Corsa in fourth with 2.3%.
The fully electric BYD Seal saloon has broken into the top five with 1.8% of driver interest.
The Leapmotor B10 emerged as 2026’s top newcomer, securing 1.8% of car marketplace enquiries among new brands.
SUVs dominated overall demand, taking the top three spots for the UK’s most popular lease models of 2026 so far.
Internal enquiry data showed a move toward practical family crossovers and high-tech electric vehicles.
The Vauxhall Frontera emerged as the fastest-growing car model year-over-year, with enquiries up 10,963.49% between January and September 2026 and the same period in 2025.
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The analysis looks at the UK’s top 150 most-enquired car models, filtering out low-volume models where small changes in enquiries can create large percentage increases.
Within this group, the BYD Sealion 7 recorded the second-biggest rise, with enquiries up 793.62%, making it the leading breakout model among newer Chinese EV brands.
According to industry data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), manufacturer investment has expanded the market to over 160 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models, up from 130 at the start of 2025, with at least 60 further electric variants arriving throughout 2026.
The Tiggo 7 and larger Tiggo 8 taking 1.6% and 1.1% of car enquiries, respectively, while the BYD Sealion 5 (0.9%) and Omoda 7 (0.8%) rounded out the top five.
Mike Fazal, CEO at Leasing.com, said: “Buyers are no longer sticking automatically to the car brands their parents drove or renewing former leases out of habit.
“Value for money is driving choices now, which explains why stylish, practical SUVs like the Jaecoo 7 are performing so well.
“What is really striking from our fresh data is that the top five market newcomers are all Chinese-manufactured models.
“Drivers are genuinely engaged and excited to see what these new brands bring to the table.”