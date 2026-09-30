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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vauxhall-frontera-named-most-enquired-model-at-leasing-com/

Vauxhall Frontera has taken the number one spot as the most enquired about model on Leasing.com, capturing 7.2% of total marketplace enquiries alongside 10,963% year-on-year surge in demand.

The Jaecoo 7 came in second place with 3.3% of enquiries as overseas brands take more of the UK market share, Leasing.com said.

In third place was the Kia Sportage with 2.4% of enquiries and the Vauxhall Corsa in fourth with 2.3%.

The fully electric BYD Seal saloon has broken into the top five with 1.8% of driver interest.

The Leapmotor B10 emerged as 2026’s top newcomer, securing 1.8% of car marketplace enquiries among new brands.

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SUVs dominated overall demand, taking the top three spots for the UK’s most popular lease models of 2026 so far.

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Internal enquiry data showed a move toward practical family crossovers and high-tech electric vehicles.

The Vauxhall Frontera emerged as the fastest-growing car model year-over-year, with enquiries up 10,963.49% between January and September 2026 and the same period in 2025.