Search
Close this search box.
Sign up for our weekly Newsletter

, ,

Vauxhall Frontera revived as hybrid and electric SUV

Vauxhall has officially unveiled the all-new Frontera, reviving a nameplate dropped in 2004 on an SUV that will be on sale in either all-electric or hybrid formats.

Andrew Charman

240514 newvauxhallfrontera

Share

14 May 2024

Vauxhall has officially unveiled the all-new Frontera, reviving a nameplate dropped in 2004 on an SUV that will be on sale in either all-electric or hybrid formats.

First revealed in April and replacing the current Crossland, the new Frontera will sit between the Mokka and the Grandland in the Vauxhall line-up. Compared to its Grandland predecessor the newcomer has a slightly larger body but more rugged styling.

The electric version of the Frontera will be available with two range options expected to be of up to 186 or 248 miles, while the hybrid will be offered with 100hp or 136hp 1.2 turbo petrol engines and 48-volt hybrid assistance through a 28hp electric motor – a six-speed dual-clutch transmission will also be standard.

While details of the electric variants are still to be revealed the model is closely related to the e-C3 of sister Stellantis brand Citroën. The entry-level motor is expected to be of around 112hp and the Frontera set to offer the 100kW rapid charging capability of the Citroën, with 20 to 80% recharging taking less than half an hour.

In standard form the Frontera will be a five-seater but Vauxhall has revealed that a seven-seat variant will join the range later. Three trim levels will be on offer, dubbed Design, GS and Ultimate while Vauxhall states that the car will be sold at an “affordable price” – some reports suggest that hybrid prices could start at under £21,000 and the full EV from around £25,000.

The Frontera will go on sale before the end of 2024 alongside the equally new Grandland Electric, enabling the brand to meet its pledge of offering fully electric versions of every car and van across its range.

Award Winners 2024

charging

Leading the electric charge: Mobilize Power Solutions

lookers

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

short term 2

,

The award-winning key to flexible travel: Best Short Term Rental – Europcar Mobility Group

fleetyondemand

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

vauxhall astra

,

2024 Business Motoring Awards: Winners Announced!

wilsons winners

A family business providing an excellent service – Wilsons Auctions wins a remarketing company highly commended award

Share this article

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp
Reddit
Email

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of motoring.

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman

Andrew Charman has been a motoring journalist for more than 30 years, writing about vehicles, technology and the industry. He is a Guild of Motoring Writers committee member and has won several awards including for his business coverage.

Latest news

240514 newvauxhallfrontera
  • Electric Vehicles, Featured, News

Vauxhall Frontera revived as hybrid and electric SUV

2402 electriccharging2
  • Electric Vehicles, Featured, News, News

Public charging cost slowing fleet EV adoption

fleetyondemand
  • Business Motoring Awards

Fleetondemand – providing award winning mobility solutions

lookers
  • Business Motoring Awards

Supporting SMEs nationally – Lookers Vehicle Solutions wins a best leasing company highly commended award

lr experience 1
  • News

Off road specialist appoints DriverCheck

​Business Motoring is the motoring resource for small businesses and SME small fleets running company cars and business cars. We can help with questions about car leasing, company car tax, business mileage, writing down and leasing allowances, and all the other detail you need to know about running a car on the business. As well as this, we have the latest car news, company car taxation news and car reviews to help you make the right choice for your next company car, along with special car leasing offers to help you get the right business car leasing deal.

Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Want more motoring news?

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of all things motoring.

© Business Motoring 2024
Top
Twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our free weekly serving of Leasing news.

CLICK HERE