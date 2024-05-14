Vauxhall Frontera revived as hybrid and electric SUV

Vauxhall has officially unveiled the all-new Frontera, reviving a nameplate dropped in 2004 on an SUV that will be on sale in either all-electric or hybrid formats.

First revealed in April and replacing the current Crossland, the new Frontera will sit between the Mokka and the Grandland in the Vauxhall line-up. Compared to its Grandland predecessor the newcomer has a slightly larger body but more rugged styling.

The electric version of the Frontera will be available with two range options expected to be of up to 186 or 248 miles, while the hybrid will be offered with 100hp or 136hp 1.2 turbo petrol engines and 48-volt hybrid assistance through a 28hp electric motor – a six-speed dual-clutch transmission will also be standard.

While details of the electric variants are still to be revealed the model is closely related to the e-C3 of sister Stellantis brand Citroën. The entry-level motor is expected to be of around 112hp and the Frontera set to offer the 100kW rapid charging capability of the Citroën, with 20 to 80% recharging taking less than half an hour.

In standard form the Frontera will be a five-seater but Vauxhall has revealed that a seven-seat variant will join the range later. Three trim levels will be on offer, dubbed Design, GS and Ultimate while Vauxhall states that the car will be sold at an “affordable price” – some reports suggest that hybrid prices could start at under £21,000 and the full EV from around £25,000.

The Frontera will go on sale before the end of 2024 alongside the equally new Grandland Electric, enabling the brand to meet its pledge of offering fully electric versions of every car and van across its range.