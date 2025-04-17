  
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
Subscribe

Vauxhall offers £199 four-year servicing package on electric vans

Vauxhall has launched a servicing package for electric vans priced at £199 (exc. VAT), with diesel van servicing available from £299 (exc. VAT).

Ryan Fowler

17 April 2025

, ,

SHARE

2648338 b8pp7w9b6e whr

Vauxhall is offering small business customers a four-year servicing package for £199 (exc. VAT) across its electric van range and £299 (exc. VAT) for diesel models.

The offer covers the Combo Electric, Vivaro Electric and Movano Electric, with the same package also available for the diesel Combo, Vivaro and Movano. It covers scheduled servicing for four years or 75,000 miles, whichever comes first.

A free EV home charger and standard installation, valued at up to £1,050 (inc. VAT), is also available for electric van buyers. The Ohme charger is compatible with Intelligent Octopus Go and includes 3G/4G connectivity.

The new servicing package is part of Vauxhall’s Service4Fleet initiative, which includes service bookings within three working days and confirmed appointments within 20 minutes. Other features include collection and delivery, courtesy vehicles, and overnight servicing.

Vauxhall continues to lead in electric van sales and was one of the first manufacturers to offer electric versions of all its vans. The Combo Electric leads the compact electric van segment in 2025.

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE