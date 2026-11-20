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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vauxhall-opel-leapmotor-sign-cooperation-agreement-to-enter-c-suv-market/

Florian Huettl, CEO at Vauxhall-Opel, and Zhu Jiangming, CEO at Leapmotor Global, have signed the official cooperation agreement for entry into the C-SUV market.

The development of the Vauxhall C-SUV is part of the partnership between Stellantis and Leapmotor, which is one element of the FaSTLAne 2030 growth plan.

Huettl said: “This agreement marks an important milestone in Vauxhall and Opel’s growth and electrification strategies.

“Innovation requires the courage to take new paths.

“By bringing together the engineering capabilities of Vauxhall-Opel and Leapmotor, we’re building a bridge between two strong technology ecosystems and combining the best of both worlds.

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“This forward-looking approach to co-development brings together speed, technological strength, and engineering expertise to create a highly attractive new Vauxhall C-SUV for our customers.”

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Jiangming added: “This project shows us how our companies from different parts of the world can, around a shared vision, leverage their respective strengths and achieve mutual complementarity: bringing advanced electric mobility to more people, and together building that future in the UK, Europe, and beyond.”

The Vauxhall C-SUV was designed to enable the British brand to take a strategic step forward in terms of electrification and scaling in the shortest possible time.