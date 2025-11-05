  
bm poppy
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
bm poppy
Subscribe

Vauxhall prices updated Astra PHEV from £36,145, 9% BiK rate

Pricing is down up to £4,955 compared to the previous model, depending on trim level.

Dylan Robertson

5 November 2025

SHARE

Vauxhall Astra PHEV

Vauxhall has announced pricing for the updated Astra plug-in hybrid (PHEV), starting at £36,145, with increased electric range to lower its benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate to 9%.

Pricing is down up to £4,955 compared to the previous model, depending on trim level.

A larger 17.2kWh battery has increased electric driving range from 35 miles to 52 miles, while power output is up to 195PS from 180PS.

The updated Vauxhall Astra PHEV has a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox which has been optimised specifically for the plug-in powertrain.

Only the entry-level Astra GS PHEV hatchback is eligible for the 9% BiK rate, all other models fall into the 16% bracket.

The high-performance Astra GSE PHEV also receives the updates, for an electric range of 50 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds.

All Astra PHEV models, including the GSE, start at below £40,000, meaning they are not eligible for the Expensive Car Supplement (ECS).

Standard equipment across the range includes full LED headlights, lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, a 360-degree camera and a heated steering wheel.

Three driving modes allow the car to operate in either full electric mode, a hybrid mode optimised for economy, or Sport mode, which uses the engine and electric motor for maximum performance.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE