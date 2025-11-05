Vauxhall prices updated Astra PHEV from £36,145, 9% BiK rate

Pricing is down up to £4,955 compared to the previous model, depending on trim level.

Vauxhall has announced pricing for the updated Astra plug-in hybrid (PHEV), starting at £36,145, with increased electric range to lower its benefit-in-kind (BiK) rate to 9%.

A larger 17.2kWh battery has increased electric driving range from 35 miles to 52 miles, while power output is up to 195PS from 180PS.

The updated Vauxhall Astra PHEV has a new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox which has been optimised specifically for the plug-in powertrain.

Only the entry-level Astra GS PHEV hatchback is eligible for the 9% BiK rate, all other models fall into the 16% bracket.

The high-performance Astra GSE PHEV also receives the updates, for an electric range of 50 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.6 seconds.

All Astra PHEV models, including the GSE, start at below £40,000, meaning they are not eligible for the Expensive Car Supplement (ECS).

Standard equipment across the range includes full LED headlights, lane keep assist, speed sign recognition, a 360-degree camera and a heated steering wheel.

Three driving modes allow the car to operate in either full electric mode, a hybrid mode optimised for economy, or Sport mode, which uses the engine and electric motor for maximum performance.