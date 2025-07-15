  
Vauxhall research shows rapid charging aligns with daily van use

New research from Vauxhall finds UK tradespeople could fully charge their electric vans during morning breaks alone.

Ryan Fowler

15 July 2025

Vauxhall has revealed that tradespeople could cover a full week’s mileage in their electric van using just the time spent taking their regular morning breaks.

The finding is based on a survey of 1,000 UK van drivers working in trades or home maintenance, most of whom stop twice weekly for 15 to 45 minutes before work – enough time to use the country’s 16,259 rapid and ultra-rapid charge points.

The Vivaro Electric, one of Vauxhall’s key models, can charge from 5–80% in 45 minutes using a 100kW charger, providing a range of up to 219 miles (WLTP).

According to the research, the average tradesperson drives 191 miles per week, meaning a single breakfast-time top-up could be sufficient.

Despite common concerns about downtime, 73% of electric van drivers surveyed already use public rapid chargers at least twice a week, and 31% of diesel and petrol van drivers cited time lost to charging as a barrier to switching.

Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Our research demonstrates how electric vans can easily fit into tradespeople’s lifestyle, whether charging from home overnight, topping up from a rapid charger during a morning breakfast break, or charging while on the job.

“With most tradespeople covering less weekly mileage than the range of a Vauxhall Vivaro Electric, they can comfortably meet their charging needs – all without losing valuable working hours.”

Vauxhall also highlighted that many vans are stationary for up to four hours a day while drivers are at jobs, offering additional opportunities to charge.

“Through its Electric Streets campaign, the manufacturer is working with charge point operators to accelerate residential on-street charging availability.

The study found that tradespeople average nine callouts a week, and 70% of electric van drivers believe customers would allow them to charge at their home.

A further 78% said they had done this at least once, and 15% reported doing it often. Most drivers said they would be willing to offer an average discount of £24 to charge during a job.

Overnight home charging remains the preferred option, with 61% favouring this approach. Vauxhall currently offers a complimentary home wallbox and standard installation, valued up to £1,050 inc. VAT, to small businesses and sole traders through Free2move Charge, provided by Octopus Energy.

As of 2025, Vauxhall’s electric van range includes the UK-built Combo Electric, the Vivaro Electric, and the larger Movano Electric with a range of up to 263 miles (WLTP).

The company reports that more than 17,000 of its electric vans are now on UK roads.

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
