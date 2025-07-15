Vauxhall research shows rapid charging aligns with daily van use

Vauxhall has revealed that tradespeople could cover a full week’s mileage in their electric van using just the time spent taking their regular morning breaks.

The finding is based on a survey of 1,000 UK van drivers working in trades or home maintenance, most of whom stop twice weekly for 15 to 45 minutes before work – enough time to use the country’s 16,259 rapid and ultra-rapid charge points.

The Vivaro Electric, one of Vauxhall’s key models, can charge from 5–80% in 45 minutes using a 100kW charger, providing a range of up to 219 miles (WLTP).

According to the research, the average tradesperson drives 191 miles per week, meaning a single breakfast-time top-up could be sufficient.

Despite common concerns about downtime, 73% of electric van drivers surveyed already use public rapid chargers at least twice a week, and 31% of diesel and petrol van drivers cited time lost to charging as a barrier to switching.

Steve Catlin, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Our research demonstrates how electric vans can easily fit into tradespeople’s lifestyle, whether charging from home overnight, topping up from a rapid charger during a morning breakfast break, or charging while on the job.

“With most tradespeople covering less weekly mileage than the range of a Vauxhall Vivaro Electric, they can comfortably meet their charging needs – all without losing valuable working hours.”

Vauxhall also highlighted that many vans are stationary for up to four hours a day while drivers are at jobs, offering additional opportunities to charge.

“Through its Electric Streets campaign, the manufacturer is working with charge point operators to accelerate residential on-street charging availability.

The study found that tradespeople average nine callouts a week, and 70% of electric van drivers believe customers would allow them to charge at their home.

A further 78% said they had done this at least once, and 15% reported doing it often. Most drivers said they would be willing to offer an average discount of £24 to charge during a job.

Overnight home charging remains the preferred option, with 61% favouring this approach. Vauxhall currently offers a complimentary home wallbox and standard installation, valued up to £1,050 inc. VAT, to small businesses and sole traders through Free2move Charge, provided by Octopus Energy.

As of 2025, Vauxhall’s electric van range includes the UK-built Combo Electric, the Vivaro Electric, and the larger Movano Electric with a range of up to 263 miles (WLTP).

The company reports that more than 17,000 of its electric vans are now on UK roads.