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Vauxhall returns to hot hatch market with Corsa GSE

The Corsa GSE has 281PS and can accelerate to 62mph in 5.5 seconds.

Dylan Robertson

6 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Vauxhall Corsa GSE

Vauxhall has revealed the Corsa GSE, a high performance version of the Corsa Electric and its first hot hatchback since 2018.

The Corsa GSE has 281PS and can accelerate to 62mph in 5.5 seconds.

Like the mechanically-related Peugeot E-208 GTi, it uses a 54kWh battery, a front-mounted electric motor and four-piston front brakes.

Vauxhall Corsa GSE Studio15

Other performance features include a Torsen limited-slip differential, lowered suspension with GSE-specific shock absorbers, tuned steering and sports seats.

The sports seats feature a black, grey and yellow chequered pattern that call back to the Nova, as well as yellow seatbelts.

It has GSE-specific three-spoke wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Standard equipment includes a reversing camera, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and vehicle-to-load (V2L).

Eurig Druce, managing director at Vauxhall and UK group managing director at Stellantis, said: “The new Corsa GSE marks a defining moment for Vauxhall as we bring the spirit of our iconic hot hatches into the electric era.

“Building on the blueprint set by the rally-inspired Mokka GSE, the new Corsa GSE combines exhilarating performance with everyday accessibility, proving that electric cars can be emotional, exciting, and great to drive.

“From its unmistakable GSE design to its class-leading acceleration, Corsa GSE proudly carries forward the legacy of models like Nova GTE, Corsa GSi and Corsa VXR – reimagined for a new electric generation.”

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