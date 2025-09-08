Vauxhall unveils performance-focused Mokka GSE with 280hp electric powertrain

The new Vauxhall Mokka GSE launches as the brand’s fastest electric model, offering 280hp, a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds and pricing from £35,495 after grant.

Vauxhall has announced pricing and specification for the new Mokka GSE, which it describes as the fastest electric vehicle in its range.

The new model features a peak output of 280hp, 345Nm of torque, a 0-62mph time of 5.9 seconds, a top speed of 124mph and a WLTP range of up to 209 miles. The on-the-road price is £36,995, reduced to £35,495 after the Electric Car Grant.

Steve Catlin, managing director of Vauxhall, said: “The Mokka GSE combines the perfect blend of power, driving fun, and exceptional value.

“Drawing on years of electric motorsport expertise, customers can experience exhilarating rally-inspired performance and dynamics in their daily driving without compromising on comfort or practicality, while remaining attainable as performance Vauxhall models have always been.”

The model is fitted with a 54kWh battery and an 11kW on-board charger with Vehicle-to-Load capability. Rapid charging to 80% takes 27 minutes on a 100kW DC charger, while a full charge on an 11kW AC supply requires 5 hours 45 minutes. Customers can choose between Sport, Normal and Eco driving modes, with the Sport setting unlocking full performance.

Chassis modifications include a Torsen mechanical limited-slip differential, new front axle components, hydraulic bump stop shock absorbers and a stiffer rear axle anti-roll bar.

Alcon four-piston front brake callipers finished in GSE yellow are fitted alongside 380mm front discs. The car rides on 20-inch bi-colour alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres, with Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 tyres available as a £100 option, increasing range to 209 miles.

Interior equipment includes heated Alcantara sport bucket seats, a heated vegan leather steering wheel, aluminium pedals, and a 10-inch infotainment system with EV route mapping and performance data pages.

Safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Positioning Assist, Forward Collision Alert and Drowsy Driver Detection are included as standard, along with Vauxhall’s PureSense and PureConnect technology packages.

First deliveries of the Mokka GSE are expected before the end of the year, with the wider Mokka Electric range starting from £31,005 after the Electric Car Grant.