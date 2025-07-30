  
vaylens and waEV to offer joined-up fleet charging

Vaylens’ platform will enable fleet managers to manage EV charging across both home chargers and depots.

Dylan Robertson

31 July 2025

fleet charging

Charging management software provider vaylens and smart electric vehicle (EV) charge point provider waEV have partnered to offer joined-up fleet EV charging.

Vaylens’ platform will enable fleet managers to manage EV charging across both home chargers and depots, automatically reimbursing company drivers for home charging.

The software captures dynamic tariffs, and tracks actual energy usage, directly sending the employee’s energy provider the exact amount, without any need for manual approval.

Russell Olive, UK director at vaylens, said: “Fleet managers are under pressure to reduce costs and streamline operations across multiple charging locations.

“With most fleet vehicles taken home overnight, home charging is a vital part of any strategy.

“But without visibility or control across depot and home charging, energy use can become fragmented, reimbursing drivers gets complicated, and opportunities to optimise are lost.”

“By combining our intelligent software with waEV-charge’s proven, reliable hardware, and their strong track record in residential installation, we’re giving fleet managers a solution they can trust.

“It’s smart, scalable, and designed for how fleets actually operate today.”

Insights are also provided, showing fleet managers where drivers charge most frequently, and offering cost data.

The software will integrate with waEV charging hardware.

Joe Fogel, founder and CEO at waEV, said: “Embedding vaylens in our industry-leading chargers takes our support of the fleet management sector to the next level.

“Our reputation for reliable installation and high user satisfaction in the home market as shown by being the highest rated charger on Trustpilot gives fleet operators confidence that their infrastructure will work every time.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in helping UK fleets reduce complexity and accelerate their EV transition.” 

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
