ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/vaylens-automates-charging-reimbursement-through-rightcharge/

Electric vehicle (EV) charger management software firm vaylens has partnered with Rightcharge, allowing drivers to be automatically reimbursed for home charging.

Charging session data taken from vaylens allows Rightcharge to settle the bill for home EV charging directly with the driver’s energy provider.

Rightcharge said the deal gives fleets the opportunity to reduce EV charging spend, as home charging is significantly cheaper than public charging.

Through vaylens, fleets can also manage their workplace chargers.

Russell Olive, UK Director at vaylens, said: “When home charging costs around a third of public charging, fleets should be making as much use of it as they practically can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The challenge is making reimbursement work across hundreds or thousands of vehicles. Working with Rightcharge means we can automate that process at scale, while reimbursing drivers against what they actually pay.”

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

Freddie Winterbotham, head of partnerships at Rightcharge, said: “Two of the leading software providers in charging, working together to solve a real problem for fleets.

“We’re looking forward to supporting vaylens’ customers as their electric fleets grow.”